Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BataRocket Creative Design & DisplayCatchwordsSwitch Energy DrinkMpact PlasticsOrnicoDistellAfricaScope/GeoscopeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Supply Chain News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Checkers Food Services rebrands, expands to KZN

17 Apr 2023
Checkers Food Services (CFS), the wholesale supply arm of Shoprite Group, has rebranded to Red Star Wholesale Catering Services.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

“Red Star” refers to a grading scale well known within the hospitality and catering industry, and Shoprite said it speaks to the group’s commitment to providing a world-class service and product range at wholesale prices. The new logo resembles a cloche, commonly used in the hotel trade, while the corkscrew and cutlery icons are a homage to the range of products offered by Red Star Wholesale.

The wholesale service, which was previously focused on Gauteng and the Western Cape, has also expanded its delivery network to include KwaZulu-Natal. Through its new distribution centre in Pinetown, Red Star Wholesale now offers delivery to the following areas in KZN: Amanzimtoti, Ballito, Bluff, Chatsworth, Durban CBD, Durban North, Hillcrest, Pinetown and Umhlanga.

RCL Foods to sell Vector Logistics business for R1.25bn
RCL Foods to sell Vector Logistics business for R1.25bn

29 Mar 2023

8,000-strong product assortment

With an extended range of more than 8,000 products and a new e-commerce ordering platform, Red Star Wholesale services thousands of hospitality and catering businesses. It provides free delivery on orders over R1,000 and delivers six days a week – Monday to Saturday – using fully refrigerated, temperature-controlled vehicles.

Products available for order include fresh fruit & vegetables, cleaning & packaging materials, butchery meat, frozen foods, groceries, beverages including liquor and wine as well as chilled perishables with over 400 cheeses. There is also an exclusive CaterClassic range of more than 100 products, including meat, condiments, tinned food, dried fruit and nuts.

Red Star Wholesale customers can also apply for a Business Buying Card that entitles them to 2.5% off all purchases at any Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper supermarkets, as well as LiquorShop and House & Home stores. Payment is 30 days from statement with no interest or admin fees.

NextOptions
Read more: wholesale, Shoprite Group, food retail, retail distribution

Related

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoprite to list and trade on A2X4 Apr 2023
Introducing Uniq: Shoprite's foray into fashion
Introducing Uniq: Shoprite's foray into fashion31 Mar 2023
RCL Foods to sell Vector Logistics business for R1.25bn
RCL Foods to sell Vector Logistics business for R1.25bn29 Mar 2023
Price hikes on basic food items 'unjustified' - Competition Commission
Price hikes on basic food items 'unjustified' - Competition Commission29 Mar 2023
Diesel rebate policy 'too selective', ignores broader food industry value chain - Fasa
Diesel rebate policy 'too selective', ignores broader food industry value chain - Fasa28 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied
Watch: Checkers Sixty60 makes a bold delivery guarantee28 Mar 2023
Source: ©tanialerro -
Delivering distinctive experiences imperative for FMCG brand growth24 Mar 2023
Cofounder Brian Coppin reflects on 30 years of Food Lover's Market
Cofounder Brian Coppin reflects on 30 years of Food Lover's Market23 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz