Checkers Food Services rebrands, expands to KZN

Checkers Food Services (CFS), the wholesale supply arm of Shoprite Group, has rebranded to Red Star Wholesale Catering Services.

Source: Supplied

“Red Star” refers to a grading scale well known within the hospitality and catering industry, and Shoprite said it speaks to the group’s commitment to providing a world-class service and product range at wholesale prices. The new logo resembles a cloche, commonly used in the hotel trade, while the corkscrew and cutlery icons are a homage to the range of products offered by Red Star Wholesale.

The wholesale service, which was previously focused on Gauteng and the Western Cape, has also expanded its delivery network to include KwaZulu-Natal. Through its new distribution centre in Pinetown, Red Star Wholesale now offers delivery to the following areas in KZN: Amanzimtoti, Ballito, Bluff, Chatsworth, Durban CBD, Durban North, Hillcrest, Pinetown and Umhlanga.

8,000-strong product assortment

With an extended range of more than 8,000 products and a new e-commerce ordering platform, Red Star Wholesale services thousands of hospitality and catering businesses. It provides free delivery on orders over R1,000 and delivers six days a week – Monday to Saturday – using fully refrigerated, temperature-controlled vehicles.

Products available for order include fresh fruit & vegetables, cleaning & packaging materials, butchery meat, frozen foods, groceries, beverages including liquor and wine as well as chilled perishables with over 400 cheeses. There is also an exclusive CaterClassic range of more than 100 products, including meat, condiments, tinned food, dried fruit and nuts.

Red Star Wholesale customers can also apply for a Business Buying Card that entitles them to 2.5% off all purchases at any Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper supermarkets, as well as LiquorShop and House & Home stores. Payment is 30 days from statement with no interest or admin fees.