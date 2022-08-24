Industries

    Makro celebrates 51st birthday with R3m worth of prizes!

    24 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Makro
    Makro celebrates another spectacular milestone in retail excellence, convenience, and savings. The retailer, which is part of the Massmart Group, has been with the South African shopper for 51 years and plans to celebrate with great birthday giveaways worth R3m.

    Established in 1971 as a cash and carry and warehouse, Makro has grown in leaps and bounds. The retail giant now has 22 stores and is a major player in the ecommerce space. With a new Makro Shopping app just launched, it’s clear Makro is focused on making their customers lives even better. To celebrate their 51st birthday, Makro invites their customers to look out for their birthday giveaways in-store and online, and join in the celebrations to stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

    “We have noticed a change in shopper behaviour, which is evolving at a rapid pace, and we also understand the impact the pandemic had on consumer spending. As we navigate our way through these tough economic conditions, we hope our 51st birthday competition prizes bring some much-needed relief for those who enter. We couldn’t celebrate our biggest milestone (50 years) last year because of lockdown, and we want to make it extra special this year.

    “To enter, follow our social pages and visit our website to find out more about how they could stand a chance to win their share of R3m worth in prizes.” Tanya Sigamoney, senior brand manager at Makro.

    Makro’s 51st birthday prizes that you could win:

    • 1 of 28 gift cards worth R51,000
    • 1 of 3 solar powered solutions worth R169,000 by Magneto Renewable Energy – fully installed with COC certification
    • Cash prize to become the first Makro Millionaire!
    • 1 of 51 liquor hampers worth R4,000 each
    • 1 of 22 Camp Master trailers worth R16,000 each.

    “We’ve also launched the Makro Shopping app just in time for our birthday, which is a way of making unified omnichannel experiences for our beloved customers. Shoppers can purchase on this app from a variety of categories in a seamless manner. We encourage customers to enter and treat themselves to our birthday deals which will run from 24 July to 31 August 2022 on the website, Makro Shopping app and in stores nationwide.”

    The app is downloadable here:
    Apple Store
    Google Play Store

    To find out more on our birthday deals and promotions, please visit our stores or our website on www.makro.co.za.

