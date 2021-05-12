PR & Communications Opinion South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Cape Town rental property market presenting a mixed bag of tricks
    While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
  • RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder
    Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
  • Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director
    The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Plagiarism, copyright and the importance of protecting Intellectual Property in PR

12 May 2021
By: Miranda Lusiba
Defining these concepts might be a great start for all of us, especially for aspirant and young PR professionals. Plagiarism according to the University of Oxford is presenting someone else's work or ideas as your own, with or without their consent. This includes published or unpublished material in the form of manuscripts, printed or electronic form.
Image by kalhh from Pixabay

Copyright on the other hand is the exclusive, legal right that is given to the originator to print or publish any kind of material. And Intellectual Property (IP) is the ownership of ideas, unlike tangible assets to your business such as computers or an actual office, IP is a collection of ideas and concepts.
Know your IP: What it takes to make a film

Filmmaking is a complex collaborative endeavour, giving rise to many different layers of production, including the script or screenplay, the soundtrack, the direction, and the performances. Here we have a look at what every filmmaker should know about the intellectual property of film...

By Hugh Melamdowitz 26 Jan 2021


I have decided to tackle this topic because I see that plagiarism of people’s work in all professions is becoming a disturbing norm – it might be happening quietly, but it is there.

I would like both aspirant and young PR professionals out there to know that it is wrong on all levels – there is no justification for stealing someone else’s hard work. It takes copious amounts of hours to come up with great ideas or concepts and then put them on paper, be it in the form of PR proposals, strategies, compelling stories or even tactics used to master the relationships with media.

Try to stick to your own concepts


There is nothing more satisfying than coming up with your own ideas, seeing them come to life when they are finally implemented and not only that; but seeing an overall project succeed because of your great concept. And I can tell you that there is no person who will implement an idea better than the person who came up with it.

It is very concerning though to see how easy it is for someone to take someone else’s work and confidently present it as their own. People’s rights to their ideas, concepts and even documentation is protected by the South African: Copyright Act 98 of 1978 (amended) Intellectual Property Laws Amendment Act 38 of 1997. The right thing to do to avoid plagiarism is to either ask for permission from the owner or to acknowledge the source of the information or material.

Even when doing assignments at tertiary level, students are expected to provide a list of their sources as reference of where the information used was obtained. This lesson though, on how to avoid plagiarism, is also applicable to individuals or companies that ask for proposal from PR SMMEs with the hope that it would lead into potential business opportunities.

It is disappointing to realise that some of the requests are merely to steal ideas from one another. The most important thing that we need to always remember as PR professionals is that: “Plagiarism is an illegal act and doing the right thing when it comes to this is a clear indication of one’s integrity, pride, respect of other people’s work and just mere professionalism”.
Miranda Lusiba's articles

About Miranda Lusiba

Miranda Lusiba is the Founding Director of Strangé Consulting - a boutique PR Agency specialising in Communications, Freelance Writing, Media Relations, Reputation Management and Media Training.
Comment

Read more: intellectual property, plagiarism, copyright, Copyright Act, Intellectual Property Laws Amendment Act, IP, Miranda Lusiba

Related

Tips to avoiding the blurred lines of musical copyright1 day ago
#EntrepreneurshipIssues: Collaboration is vital for small businesses1 day ago
Challenges faced by PR professionals in the midst of Covid-1916 Apr 2021
#EntrepreneurshipIssues: The importance of formalising your business13 Apr 2021
#EntrepreneurshipIssues: Lessons learnt from starting my own PR business24 Mar 2021
KZN honey widow goes toe-to-toe with retail giant5 Mar 2021
Why it pays to link products to places - and how African countries can do it24 Feb 2021
Know your IP: What it takes to make a film26 Jan 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz