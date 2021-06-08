Nescafé Gold partners with SA jewellery makers for winter campaign

For its Crafted Beyond Compare winter campaign, Nescafé Gold has teamed up with South African jewellery brands Xesha Time Pieces and Nungu Diamonds.

Xesha Time Pieces, praised for its inimitably African take on the art of watchmaking, and bespoke diamond purveyor Nungu Diamonds have been commissioned to create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the craft and luxury of Nescafé Gold.The custom-made Xesha timepiece and Nungu Diamonds jewellery feature cognac diamonds representative of the warm chocolate hue of coffee and 18 karat yellow gold inspired by the premium coffee brand's packaging. The exclusive pieces are up for grabs as prizes as part of the winter campaign, and will not be for sale anywhere else.Kealeboga Pule, who founded Nungu Diamonds with his wife Ursula, explained that their primary inspiration came from “the luxurious matte finish of the Nescafé bottle packaging, logo and the coffee bean. “We used an oval-shaped natural mined diamond in the pieces, paying homage to the coffee bean. This beautifully parallels Nungu Diamonds’ passion for the provenance of each diamond we sell, with Nescafé’s commitment to sustainably sourced coffee beans,” Pule said.Meanwhile, Kholofelo Xesha Masha of Xesha Time Pieces, said the partnership provided the African watchmaker with an opportunity to highlight how the care that goes into every jar of Nescafé Gold to deliver a unique coffee cup experience.“It is never just a watch or another time-piece for us, in the same way that it is never just a cup of coffee, it is for the discerning taste of the person seeking the finer things in life for which Nescafé Gold is known. This collaboration has allowed us to share part of our African story with Nescafé and allow Nescafé to share their inspiring story through our time-pieces,” Masha said.Each month from May to August, consumers can win the bespoke Xesha timepiece and/or the specially created Nungu Diamonds jewellery by purchasing any two participating Nescafé Gold products at their nearest retailer.“We are very excited about the partnership with Nungu Diamonds and Xesha watches. Similar to our coffee beans which are carefully golden roasted to give the rich, smooth and rounded taste, the same can be said about the making of these jewellery pieces," said Nivasha Pather, marketing manager, Nescafé, Nestlé South Africa.