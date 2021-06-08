All for the butter!

The challenge invited South Africans to create one of their favourite, proudly South African dishes, using Kerrygold Butter – think fluffy ujeqe
with wors and chakalaka, rich butter chicken with flaky rotis and sambals or even that crazy combo – Weetbix with butter and Marmite!
Just a few days since its launch, the fun, interactive challenge already had an average engagement rate of 22% with first calls to action from Baker
, Chef Marcus
and Azola Mona
, which received over 45,000 views combined and the campaign teaser posts being viewed a staggering 101,615 times, reaching a phenomenal 761,907 people.
"I absolutely love desserts and what’s better than anything homemade? Right now, I’m indulging in cupcakes and flapjacks and, of course, butter makes everything more delicious,” says local fashion influencer and entrepreneur Baker. “For this challenge, I decided to make malva pudding cupcakes, a delicious South African dessert just the perfect size for a cold evening treat.”
It’s for good reason that the Irish are world renowned for their milk products. Dairy farming is practically part of their DNA. A whopping 17,000 family-run, intergenerational dairy farms form the beating heart of the Irish dairy industry and, as has been the practice for generations past, Irish cows are pasture raised. “It’s only fair to say that our dairy products are the best tasting dairy products around,” says Sharmala Adamson of Ornua Africa, the co-operative, which sells dairy products on behalf of Ireland’s dairy farmers. Due to the island’s geographical location, it enjoys the longest grass growing season in the Northern Hemisphere, meaning Irish cows get to spend an average of 240 days of the year on the country’s grasslands and enjoy a diet that consists of 95% grass. “We believe in farms, not factories,” adds Adamson.
Kerrygold Butter, one of Ireland’s most famous exports, perfectly showcases the benefits of grass-fed Irish milk – it is rich and creamy, with a velvety mouthfeel and a nuanced, cultured flavour profile. No preservatives or additives are included and even the butter’s iconic yellow colour has a natural source – the beta carotene found in fresh grass.
Kerrygold knows that SA’s discerning cooks love using only the best, most sustainable ingredients and that, when it comes to butter, they certainly don’t compromise on quality.
All folks need to do to prove they have what it takes to become SA’s inaugural #UltimateButterMaster is to film their cooking or baking process in a fun, creative way, remembering to do the following:
- Display their ingredients
- Reveal their Kerrygold butter pack, covering the camera lens with the pack to create a transition
- Use the speed-up function on Instagram Reels to show some of the cooking process
- Reveal the final product and tuck in, either on their own or with family or friends
- Post their challenge video on Instagram, tagging @kerrygoldsouthafrica and including the hashtag #UltimateButterMaster
Up for grabs will be weekly prizes of Kerrygold merchandise and Woolworths vouchers valued at R1,000, but entrants will really
want to be eligible for the grand prize: a year’s supply of Kerrygold Butter; R10,000 cash; their recipe featured on Woolworths Taste magazine’s website
; and the bragging rights of being SA’s first #UltimateButterMaster!
All in all, it will be a foodie fight till the butter
end!
.