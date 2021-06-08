Telecoms News South Africa

Telkom launches virtual card for WhatsApp payments in South Africa

8 Jun 2021
Telkom has launched a Mastercard virtual card for use on WhatsApp, enabling Telkom Pay customers to make e-commerce payments.
Launched in 2020, Telkom Pay is a digital payments wallet that enables its users to make and receive payments using WhatsApp on their mobile phone. With the addition of the Mastercard virtual - non-plastic - card to the wallet, users can now make payments to local and global online merchants that accept Mastercard, including Uber and Netflix.

Telkom’s Mastercard virtual card for WhatsApp allows customers to shop using their smartphone and the Telkom Pay app. Customers can create a virtual card on their profile, link it to their digital wallet and transfer funds from their wallet to the card. To pay for purchases, users receive a virtual prepaid card – including a 16-digit card number, security code and expiry date, which they use to complete an online purchase much like they would with a physical card.

The virtual card solution is stored on the Telkom Pay app and customers can temporarily block, cancel or replace their card via the app.

Telkom’s move to bring virtual cards into its Telkom Pay WhatsApp service is a result of close collaboration with Mastercard, Nedbank, and Ukheshe Technologies.
