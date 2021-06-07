Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is flying to space next month

Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be flying to space on 20 July with his brother, just 15 days after he is set to step down as CEO of Amazon. Bezos will fly on his rocket company Blue Origin's first space flight.

"Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos said in an Instagram post.“To see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth. I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me.”Blue Origin announced in May that its first flight aboard its New Shepard rocket, designed to carry up to six tourists per flight, would auction off one seat to the highest bidder.The auction, on BlueOrigin.com, was held in three parts, according to the company. The first phase, from May 5 to May 19, allowed people to bid any amount on the website. After 19 May, the bids were unsealed, and on 12 June, Blue Origin will hold a live auction to determine the winner.The money raised will be donated to Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, which promotes STEM education initiatives, the company said.