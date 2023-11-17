Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MACmobileHustle MediaBataGrey AfricaOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsBusiness Partners LimitedPyrotecW&RSETART7 DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Packaging Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shifting perceptions

    Issued by Mpact
    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    Shifting perceptions

    Embracing appropriately certified recycled plastic as packaging material is a responsible and forward-thinking choice for businesses that are committed to a sustainable future.

    By shifting our perception of the use of recycled packaging which is fit for purpose, we can collectively reduce our impact on the environment and create a more sustainable world.

    Shifting perceptions

    There is often the perception that plastic packaging which is made from recycled materials are inferior to those manufactured from virgin alternatives.

    At Mpact we pride ourselves in driving the use of appropriately certified recycled plastic material for many years and we continue to welcome the use of appropriately certified recycled content in specific ranges of products which we produce for our customers.

    Mpact Plastics are BRC and FSSC certified, and we are subjected to several annual audits that ensure the quality of our products are not compromised.

    Concerns about the visual appeal on clear packaging are addressed by means of decorative elements. It is up to our customers to make the change and educate consumers about their role when they purchase products which are contained in sustainable packaging.

    Read the full article here.

    Let’s keep talking! Click here.
    Be at the forefront of your industry by receiving monthly packaging-relevant content from us.

    NextOptions
    Mpact
    Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz