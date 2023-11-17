Shifting perceptions

Embracing appropriately certified recycled plastic as packaging material is a responsible and forward-thinking choice for businesses that are committed to a sustainable future.

By shifting our perception of the use of recycled packaging which is fit for purpose, we can collectively reduce our impact on the environment and create a more sustainable world.

There is often the perception that plastic packaging which is made from recycled materials are inferior to those manufactured from virgin alternatives.

At Mpact we pride ourselves in driving the use of appropriately certified recycled plastic material for many years and we continue to welcome the use of appropriately certified recycled content in specific ranges of products which we produce for our customers.

Mpact Plastics are BRC and FSSC certified, and we are subjected to several annual audits that ensure the quality of our products are not compromised.

Concerns about the visual appeal on clear packaging are addressed by means of decorative elements. It is up to our customers to make the change and educate consumers about their role when they purchase products which are contained in sustainable packaging.

