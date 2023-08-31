Sir Fruit gets a refreshed look

Sir Fruit, the beloved South African fruit juice brand, is thrilled to roll out the orange carpet to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its label refresh called "Mzanzi's Freshest Label Collection" across its entire range of 100% juices, health shots, smoothies, and cold-pressed beverages.

Image supplied

The designs are the result of a collaboration between the Sir Fruit brand team, ad agency Bain & Bunkell, local label designer Frederick Peens from Mark Studio, and local illustrator Kris Hewitt from Studio Kronk. Together, they have woven creativity, wit, and vivacious local flavour into every label, making Sir Fruit's products stand out even more strongly on the shelves with more modernity, while also fearlessly educating consumers on the unique selling points of the products, making them the real star of the show.

The "Mzanzi's Freshest Label Collection" is all about reimagining the familiar and embracing the new. Sir Fruit has a rich history of providing superior fruit products, and this collection takes that legacy to the next level. Consumers can expect fresh new label designs that resonate with the dynamic energy of the South African spirit, while retaining the same unbeatable goodness and healthy deliciousness inside the bottle, that has become synonymous with the Sir Fruit name.

Sir Fruit has repositioned itself to be more afropolitan, edgy, humorous, and fun. The back-of-pack label stories strongly complement the front-of-pack label illustrations, so that each pack sparks a unique sense of joy. Every Sir Fruit bottle boasts its own unique story, perfectly capturing the local spirit of the finest fruit that goes into each drink.

Sir Fruit has always taken pride in its locally sourced ingredients and local brand personality. Now, with the newly designed packs, the brand proudly showcases its South African roots even further. The collaboration with local designers and illustrators underscores Sir Fruit's commitment to supporting local talent and celebrating South African creativity.