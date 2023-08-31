Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsLoeriesCannes LionsBiz Trends 2023Pulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MediamarkMegaVision MediaKLASwitch Energy DrinkScan DisplayDistellMpact PlasticsSmart MediaKantarTDMCInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBoomtownEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Packaging News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sir Fruit gets a refreshed look

31 Aug 2023
Sir Fruit, the beloved South African fruit juice brand, is thrilled to roll out the orange carpet to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its label refresh called "Mzanzi's Freshest Label Collection" across its entire range of 100% juices, health shots, smoothies, and cold-pressed beverages.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The designs are the result of a collaboration between the Sir Fruit brand team, ad agency Bain & Bunkell, local label designer Frederick Peens from Mark Studio, and local illustrator Kris Hewitt from Studio Kronk. Together, they have woven creativity, wit, and vivacious local flavour into every label, making Sir Fruit's products stand out even more strongly on the shelves with more modernity, while also fearlessly educating consumers on the unique selling points of the products, making them the real star of the show.

The "Mzanzi's Freshest Label Collection" is all about reimagining the familiar and embracing the new. Sir Fruit has a rich history of providing superior fruit products, and this collection takes that legacy to the next level. Consumers can expect fresh new label designs that resonate with the dynamic energy of the South African spirit, while retaining the same unbeatable goodness and healthy deliciousness inside the bottle, that has become synonymous with the Sir Fruit name.

Sir Fruit has repositioned itself to be more afropolitan, edgy, humorous, and fun. The back-of-pack label stories strongly complement the front-of-pack label illustrations, so that each pack sparks a unique sense of joy. Every Sir Fruit bottle boasts its own unique story, perfectly capturing the local spirit of the finest fruit that goes into each drink.

Sir Fruit has always taken pride in its locally sourced ingredients and local brand personality. Now, with the newly designed packs, the brand proudly showcases its South African roots even further. The collaboration with local designers and illustrators underscores Sir Fruit's commitment to supporting local talent and celebrating South African creativity.

NextOptions
Read more: Sir Fruit, Bain & Bunkell

Related

#FreshontheShelf: Luckybird and Bang Energy
#FreshontheShelf: Luckybird and Bang Energy10 Jun 2022
Are innovative cold-pressed flavour infusions boosting SA's juice market?
Insight SurveyAre innovative cold-pressed flavour infusions boosting SA's juice market?8 Jun 2020
#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Sir Fruit, M&M's and Turmeric Tonic
#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Sir Fruit, M&M's and Turmeric Tonic25 Oct 2019
SA beverage brand Superlatte recognised at global packaging awards
SA beverage brand Superlatte recognised at global packaging awards11 Sep 2018
#OneShow2018: Moving Image Craft finalists revealed!
#OneShow2018: Moving Image Craft finalists revealed!12 Apr 2018
Bain & Bunkell - Remarkable Life for Citadel Wealth Management.
Bain & Bunkell, only SA agency to make The One Show shortlist30 Nov 2017
On the Dot customised Jozi tour
On the DotOn the Dot customised Jozi tour14 Jun 2017
Sir Fruit and Soweto superheroes join forces
Sir Fruit and Soweto superheroes join forces14 Sep 2015

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz