#BizTrends2024: Sponsorships officially open for business

31 Aug 2023
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
BizTrends2024 is officially open for business, and we invite you to join your neural networks to ours, as we proudly announce the launch of #BizTrends2024!
#BizTrends2024: Sponsorships officially open for business

We’ve been amazed at the resemblance the iconic Bizcommunity logo has to new configurations we are seeing on the web - of the ANN (Artificial neural networks), DNN (deep neural networks) and DL (Deep learning) models that are being engaged to instruct AI to mimic our human biological brains.

These and other fascinating mega shifts currently taking place in every sphere of human endeavour from aerodynamics to accounting, marketing to medical, biological to behavioural, are fuel for the future and it’s time to once again consult with our favourite soothsayers for their annual trend predictions and insight research.

We invite you to come along with us, as 100’s of trend contributors across 18 sectors prepare to fire up the new neural pathways, spark off new networks, ideas and connections in the BizTrends2024 Report

Some industry leaders already confirmed for their unmissable trend research finding are award-winning, published trend consultants and global keynotes Nicola Cooper, trend researcher and cultural analyst, Nicola Cooper & Associates; Dali Tembo, trend strategista, Culture Foundry Co; Ndeye Diagne, Pan Afro-optomist, Kantar, WECA; and Bronwyn Williams, financial futurist and socio-economist trend analyst, Flux Trends, with more to be announced in coming weeks across 18 industries.

Nicola Cooper - Nicola Cooper & Associates: Award-winning researcher and cultural strategist with over 15 years of analysis of fashion, lifestyle, and pop culture domains for local and global marketing, fashion, lifestyle, and FMCG retail clients, winner of 20 awards for the Black Label Bridal Armour Cultural Strategy and fashion work including a gold Lion at Cannes Lions Festival 2023.

Bronwyn Williams - Flux Trends Partner: Trend identifier and analyst, economist and financial futurist, socio-economist, global consultant, co-author of The Future Starts Now, a guide to how society and business will transform in the years to come. Bronwyn is a headline keynote and media personality at leading industry events such as BizTrends, Kevin Hinton’s Collaborative Exchange and CliffCentral.com

Dali Tembo: CEO and co-founder of The Culture Foundry Company, Global Consumer Insight & Collaboration Agency. Dali is known as a thought leader on current and future trends affecting Africa's youth and emerging markets, has delivered strategic guidance to numerous multinational corporations across Africa, the UK, the US and MEA and a contributing author to the book 'The Future is Now'. He has presented at TedX and delivered the closing keynote speech at GTR, the biggest Trade and Finance conference in Africa.

Ndeye Diagne - West, East & Central Africa, Kantar: Offering her unique trend vantage point from Dakar, Senegal, the MD of Insights Research company Kantar, West, East & Central Africa, Ndeye bring her contagious Afro-Enthusiasm and Afro-excellence to BizTrends audiences once again.

BizTrends2024: It’s going to be epic

Invitations for BizTrends2024 sponsorship are officially open. We invite you to join your networks to ours! Contact moc.ytinummoczib@sdnert to claim all the benefits of industry, category or headline trend sponsorships on Biz!

Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media.

