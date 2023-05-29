Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BataBurger KingQuickEasy SoftwareBMi ResearchOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Coca-Cola Beverages SA rolls out returnable PET bottles in KZN

29 May 2023
Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) is preparing to launch its 2L returnable bottle, also known as refillable PET or RefPET, in KwaZulu-Natal as it broadens efforts to reduce environmental waste.
Coca-Cola Beverages SA rolls out returnable PET bottles in KZN

Since 2019, CCBSA has launched the RefPET bottle in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo, North-West, Mpumalanga and parts of the Free State, and plans to further expand this offering in KZN to not only offer consumers value for money but to also play a role in driving sustainability.

“We have already launched RefPET in various provinces and are excited to be introducing the 2L returnables to the KZN market,” said Nokwanda Shabalala, CCBSA’s regional general manager for coastal region.

To help educate consumers about this sustainable reusable packaging, CCBSA brand ambassadors will be in select areas in KZN, going door-to-door showing the new RefPET packs and the value it holds for customers and the environment.

The returnable PET bottles are identifiable by a new paper label, with ‘RETURNABLE’ appearing in green on the front of the bottle.

To drive awareness among communities and households, the company will give each household a 2L RefPET sample bottle that they can exchange for a deposit when they buy any of the products available in a 2L RefPET from a local retail outlet.

Residents of the communities in which the campaign is being rolled out are encouraged to receive their free RefPet bottle per household from the CCBSA area representative.

Plastics Design Centre - Providing Mpact customers with innovative, sustainable packaging design
Plastics Design Centre - Providing Mpact customers with innovative, sustainable packaging design

Issued by Mpact Plastics 5 Apr 2023

Towards a 'World Without Waste'

CCBSA is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), and a bottler for The Coca-Cola Company. This innovation is part of the Coca-Cola Company’s global World Without Waste Vision 2030, which together with its bottlers has committed to help collect a bottle or can for every single one it sells by 2030; use 50% recycled content in all packaging; and make 25% of its packaging reusable by the same year, while making all its packaging 100% recyclable by 2025.

Shabalala said that CCBSA is well on its way to achieving this vision and that the consumer response to the new 2L returnable PET bottles has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Where we have launched RefPET, we have seen consumers switching to purchasing the returnable 2L bottles and returning them after consumption. Our vision and annual targets are ambitious, but our results have shown us that it is possible to make a meaningful contribution towards helping create a waste-free planet,” adds Shabalala.

How CCBSA, together with its partners, is playing a role to achieve a world without waste
How CCBSA, together with its partners, is playing a role to achieve a world without waste

Issued by Coca Cola SABCO 26 Sep 2022

The recommended retail price for the 2L Coca-Cola Original Taste – Less Sugar beverage is R17 which excludes a R9 deposit. Other brands, like Coca-Cola No Sugar, Sprite, Fanta and Stoney are also available in the new 2L returnable PET plastic bottle at a recommended retail price of R14 excluding the R9 deposit. This means a saving of around R9 per bottle, depending on where a customer purchases their beverage.

Once a bottle is returned to CCBSA, it goes on a looped journey to be cleaned in accordance with Coca-Cola’s stringent measures and requirements, then refilled to start its next lifecycle. When the bottle reaches the end of its useable lifecycle, it joins the recycling value chain and is repurposed into another PET product. One RefPET bottle can be used multiple times, and this extends the life of a bottle and reduces plastic waste that would end up in a landfill.

To keep the integrity of the bottle intact and suitable for recycling, CCBSA further urges consumers to not store foreign liquids such as paraffin, in the returnable bottles.

NextOptions
Read more: sustainable packaging, beverages, plastic packaging, plastic waste, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, CCBSA



Related

KWV names John Loomes as new CEO
KWV names John Loomes as new CEO18 May 2023
Source: Shoprite Group
Prime Hydration: 5 factors that drove the hype10 May 2023
Source: Supplied
From 400 bucks to 40 - Checkers becomes SA retail partner for Prime drinks24 Apr 2023
#StartupStory: Hardy McQueen on building a Black-owned beverage business and doing things differently
#StartupStory: Hardy McQueen on building a Black-owned beverage business and doing things differently20 Apr 2023
CCBSA's 'More Than Water' campaign wins 2 Sabre Awards
Corporate ImageCCBSA's 'More Than Water' campaign wins 2 Sabre Awards17 Apr 2023
Source:
How the bottled water industry is masking the global water crisis12 Apr 2023
#BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola
#BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola5 Apr 2023
Pepsi overhauls logo and visual identity after 14 years
Pepsi overhauls logo and visual identity after 14 years30 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz