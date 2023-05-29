Atterbury to link Pretoria's The Village and The Club with new development

Atterbury has embarked on a new project that will connect The Village, a food, drink and leisure hub on 16th Street, with The Club precinct, which stretches between Hazelwood and Dely Roads in Pretoria. The Village Walk development will feature a pedestrian walkway that aims to enable easier and more fluid movement between the two hubs while providing restaurants and boutique retail stores along the way.

Architectural perspective of the Village Walk linking The Village with the Club Precinct in Pretoria. Source: Provided

Explains Charles-Louis Herbst, Atterbury’s development manager for Village Walk: “The new development will create both a conceptual and a physical link between the rustic and organic Village feel and the more structured Club precinct.”

In total, the R52m-development will introduce new gross lettable area (GLA) of 1,495m2, of which 744m2 will be restaurants and 1,030m2 retail, and 80 new parking bays.

Blended aesthetic

The design, drawing inspiration from the Village and Club precincts, is a blend of modern, rustic, vintage and industrial aesthetics, expressed through a combination of different materials such as exposed brickwork, metal sheeting, stone walls, wood panelling and open truss roof designs. At street level, this is integrated with hard and soft landscaping along the route to soften the lines of the buildings.

Village Walk under development in Hazelwood, Pretoria. Source: Provided

Construction on Village Walk commenced in February this year. Fit-outs are scheduled to start for the restaurants in August, with retail stores following thereafter. Completion and the commencement of trade are expected by mid-November 2023.