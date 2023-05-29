Atterbury to link Pretoria's The Village and The Club with new development

Explains Charles-Louis Herbst, Atterbury’s development manager for Village Walk: “The new development will create both a conceptual and a physical link between the rustic and organic Village feel and the more structured Club precinct.”
In total, the R52m-development will introduce new gross lettable area (GLA) of 1,495m2, of which 744m2 will be restaurants and 1,030m2 retail, and 80 new parking bays.
The design, drawing inspiration from the Village and Club precincts, is a blend of modern, rustic, vintage and industrial aesthetics, expressed through a combination of different materials such as exposed brickwork, metal sheeting, stone walls, wood panelling and open truss roof designs. At street level, this is integrated with hard and soft landscaping along the route to soften the lines of the buildings.
Construction on Village Walk commenced in February this year. Fit-outs are scheduled to start for the restaurants in August, with retail stores following thereafter. Completion and the commencement of trade are expected by mid-November 2023.