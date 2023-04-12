What is the next smarter, sustainable packaging item that we can offer you?

Our generic range is expertly designed to optimise innovation and meet environmental and EPR requirements by being fully compliant to sustainable design principles. In developing this fit-for-purpose range, we continually evaluate the balance between customer requirements and reduction, reuse and recycling.

Let our generic range of preforms, bottles, jars and matching closures elevate your brand and help you grow your market share!

We know that your product deserves packaging with the best technical specifications, certified by the highest industry authorities, and delivered to the highest standards. We therefore make sure that all parameters are met before your packaging arrives on the retail shelf.















Our FMCG operations, situated in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal and in Atlantis, Western Cape, manufactures a wide range of bottles, containers and wide-mouth jars together with its matching closures for the pharmaceutical, food, beverage, household and cosmetic industries.

Both our compression plant situated in Wadeville, Gauteng and our FMCG operations situated in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape produces a large range of closures to match our preforms, bottles, wide-mouth jars and range of containers.

Our production center in Wadeville, Gauteng, is South Africa’s primary PET converter. We make PET preforms, bottles and wide-mouth jars for the food, beverage and household chemical markets.





We use a distribution network that spans across all nine provinces in South Africa and beyond, helping you to promptly respond to supply challenges and capitalise on unforeseen increases in market demand – keeping you at the top of your game and giving you the benefit of unparalleled convenience.









