SA manufacturing output declines 5.2% in February

Stats SA reports that South African manufacturing production decreased by 5.2% in February 2023 compared with February 2022.

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (-6.1% and contributing -1.3 percentage points); basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-5.3% and contributing -1.1 percentage points); and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-4.7% and contributing -1.0 percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.3% in February 2023 compared with January 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of 0.5% in January 2023 and 0.2% in December 2022.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.0% in the three months ended February 2023 compared with the previous three months. Five of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period. The largest contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (-10.9% and contributing -1.2 percentage points).

Sales results

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 2.1% in February 2023 compared with January 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of -0.3% in January 2023 and 1.9% in December 2022.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 2.7% in the three months ended February 2023 compared with the previous three months. The largest contributions were made by the follow divisions: motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (8.3% and contributing 1.3 percentage points); petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (2.7% and contributing 0.6 of a percentage point); and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (2.4% and contributing 0.5 of a percentage point).