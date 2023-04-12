Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BataBizcommunity.comPerfect WordEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Manufacturing jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA manufacturing output declines 5.2% in February

12 Apr 2023
Stats SA reports that South African manufacturing production decreased by 5.2% in February 2023 compared with February 2022.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (-6.1% and contributing -1.3 percentage points); basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-5.3% and contributing -1.1 percentage points); and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-4.7% and contributing -1.0 percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.3% in February 2023 compared with January 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of 0.5% in January 2023 and 0.2% in December 2022.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.0% in the three months ended February 2023 compared with the previous three months. Five of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period. The largest contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (-10.9% and contributing -1.2 percentage points).

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA manufacturing output falls 3.7% in January

15 Mar 2023

Sales results

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 2.1% in February 2023 compared with January 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of -0.3% in January 2023 and 1.9% in December 2022.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 2.7% in the three months ended February 2023 compared with the previous three months. The largest contributions were made by the follow divisions: motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (8.3% and contributing 1.3 percentage points); petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (2.7% and contributing 0.6 of a percentage point); and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (2.4% and contributing 0.5 of a percentage point).

NextOptions
Read more: Stats SA, manufacturing production

Related

South African retail sales fall 0.8% in December
South African retail sales fall 0.8% in December15 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA manufacturing output falls 3.7% in January15 Mar 2023
Source: ©Jozef Polc -
Energy crisis driving down manufacturing productivity7 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
SA factory activity slumps in Feb on record load shedding - Absa PMI1 Mar 2023
Source:
South African retail sales dip 0.6% in December16 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
SA manufacturing output falls 4.7% in December10 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward
South African factory activity stable in January - Absa PMI1 Feb 2023
South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November
South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November18 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz