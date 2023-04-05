Sponsorships offered for SA manufacturing professionals to relocate to Ireland

NexVentur is hiring for Industrial Automation Maintenance Technicians and a Manufacturing Engineer, with more specialist jobs to follow.

Nestled in the quaint town of Manorhamilton, in picturesque county Leitrim in Ireland, the MCi plant employs around 320 people. Part of the international Flex Group, the company is a highly-specialised producer of actuators and power folds and globally produces upwards of 90 million units a year. Its products range from folding wing mirrors to optical smoke detectors and the charge-port doors of electric vehicles. Fun fact: every BMW 5 Series has four products manufactured by MCi in Ireland.

Manufacturing jobs in Ireland

Recruitment is handled solely by NexVentur, which is hiring for the following roles:

Maintenance technicians

If you have a background in electrical engineering, mechatronics and automation and have high-level automation experience, this is the role for you! Excellent salary and benefits. See more here.

Manufacturing engineer

This new role requires a minimum of five years’ experience with equipment automation, software, or related experience with B.Eng in Mechanical, Manufacturing or related engineering discipline. See more here.

Generous benefits for the right SA candidates

The available positions offer a wide range of benefits, notably sponsored visas, which immediately opens the market to South African jobseekers. The company offers:

Sponsorship visas



Excellent salary packages



A generous 27 days’ holiday per year



Pension



Life assurance



Medical scheme



A great working culture and community support



Based in Manorhamilton which is very safe and ideal for raising families.

The best things about working for MCi

You get to be part of new applications of products, on the cutting edge of what is mechanically possible.



Personal and professional growth is encouraged.



Staff love the great team spirit and working environment.



The company has a strong focus on community and giving back.



MCi is active in social and sports clubs making it easy to meet people and form friendships.



The lifestyle is unparalleled. Enjoy all the benefits of the country while being just 20 minutes from the buzz of Sligo and 40 minutes from Donegal, one of Ireland’s best holiday destinations.



It’s the perfect place for families: safe and close to excellent schools, daycare facilities, and universities.

See more about the benefits of working for MCi here.

What employees are saying about the company

“MCi is an innovation-driven company and very forward looking,” says Engineering Manager Victor Kabaya, who previously worked for Nampak and moved to Ireland from Durban. “Ireland is a very safe country and the Irish are very welcoming. My family has settled in well and the kids have made friends through school and sport.”

“Even though I’ve been working here for four years now, the level of automation still blows my mind!” says Rebecca Golden, EHS Lead, who relocated from Australia to start a family in Ireland.

Recruitment and relocation all taken care of

Successful candidates will be supported with various aspects of the move. In addition, an exclusive partnership with Qatar Airways means that when you book through NexVentur you access Gold Status perks such as an extra 20kg luggage allowance free (perfect moving abroad), plus savings on listed fares, lounge access, priority seating and boarding and more.

Apply today for the next step in your career and quality of living

If you are interested or you would like to hear more information on this role, email Marc marc@nexventur.com, or phone +353 83 089 3989 or apply through the links below: