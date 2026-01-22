November sees strong growth in SA's retail sector with 3.5% surge

According to Stats SA, retail trade sales in South Africa continued to show steady momentum in November 2025, with real growth reflecting improved activity across several key retail categories as the year-end period approached.

Measured at constant 2019 prices, retail trade sales increased by 3.5% year-on-year in November 2025.

The strongest contributors to this growth came from general dealers, which grew by 2.2% and contributed 1.0 percentage point to overall growth.

This was followed by all ‘other’ retailers, which expanded by 8.0% and added 0.8 percentage points, and retailers in pharmaceuticals, medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries, which recorded a robust 10.1% increase, contributing 0.6 percentage points.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales rose by 0.6% in November, building on growth of 1.0% in October and reversing the marginal 0.1% decline recorded in September. The data suggests a more stable trading environment as retailers moved into peak festive-season demand.

Looking at the broader quarterly picture, retail trade sales increased by 3.2% in the three months ended November 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The largest positive contributors over this period were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, which grew by 3.9% and contributed 0.7 percentage points.

General dealers also played a significant role, rising by 1.6% and contributing a further 0.7 percentage points, while all ‘other’ retailers grew by 6.4%, adding 0.6 percentage points.

Not all segments shared in the upswing. Retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores were the only negative contributor over the three-month period, declining by 0.7% and subtracting 0.1 percentage points from overall growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail trade sales increased by 0.6% in the three months ended November 2025, compared with the previous three months.

General dealers once again led growth, increasing by 1.0% and contributing 0.4 percentage points. In contrast, retailers in hardware, paint and glass recorded the largest decline, falling by 4.0% and contributing -0.3 of a percentage point.

Overall, the November figures point to a resilient retail sector, supported by broad-based consumer demand in general merchandise, apparel and personal care, even as pressure remains in more discretionary and building-related categories.