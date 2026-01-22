Trending
November sees strong growth in SA's retail sector with 3.5% surge
Measured at constant 2019 prices, retail trade sales increased by 3.5% year-on-year in November 2025.
The strongest contributors to this growth came from general dealers, which grew by 2.2% and contributed 1.0 percentage point to overall growth.
This was followed by all ‘other’ retailers, which expanded by 8.0% and added 0.8 percentage points, and retailers in pharmaceuticals, medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries, which recorded a robust 10.1% increase, contributing 0.6 percentage points.
On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales rose by 0.6% in November, building on growth of 1.0% in October and reversing the marginal 0.1% decline recorded in September. The data suggests a more stable trading environment as retailers moved into peak festive-season demand.
Looking at the broader quarterly picture, retail trade sales increased by 3.2% in the three months ended November 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier.
The largest positive contributors over this period were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, which grew by 3.9% and contributed 0.7 percentage points.
General dealers also played a significant role, rising by 1.6% and contributing a further 0.7 percentage points, while all ‘other’ retailers grew by 6.4%, adding 0.6 percentage points.
Not all segments shared in the upswing. Retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores were the only negative contributor over the three-month period, declining by 0.7% and subtracting 0.1 percentage points from overall growth.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail trade sales increased by 0.6% in the three months ended November 2025, compared with the previous three months.
General dealers once again led growth, increasing by 1.0% and contributing 0.4 percentage points. In contrast, retailers in hardware, paint and glass recorded the largest decline, falling by 4.0% and contributing -0.3 of a percentage point.
Overall, the November figures point to a resilient retail sector, supported by broad-based consumer demand in general merchandise, apparel and personal care, even as pressure remains in more discretionary and building-related categories.