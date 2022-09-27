BabyYumYum.co.za Product Awards guide parents on the most reputable products, saving time and money

An incredible 500,000+ votes were cast in last year's BabyYumYum.co.za Product of the Year Awards and 2022 is expected to be even bigger and better!

Making a difference to the lives of parents

Over the past four years, BabyYumYum.co.za has successfully established itself as an industry leader in the online parenting space, as well as a credible source for expert advice, tips and tricks that have already helped thousands of moms, dads and caregivers to navigate the world of parenting.

“Nobody understands parents like we do at BabyYumYum.co.za and we’re constantly striving to make their everyday lives easier – and that’s exactly why we launched our Product of the Year Awards in 2019,” says founder and chief mommy Amanda Rogaly.

“Whether you’re a new or more ‘experienced’ parent, shopping for baby products can be overwhelming and confusing because there is so much choice available on the South African market,” said Rogaly. “Awards like this help to guide parents on the most highly rated products out there, saving them both time and money.”

“There’s nothing more trustworthy than a parent’s word, and we know that moms and dads often buy products based purely on other parents’ recommendations, which is why we leave the voting for our Product of the Year Awards up to our loyal audience, rather than relying on a panel of judges.”

Highlighting iconic brands

And the BabyYumYum.co.za Product of the Year Awards 2022 – the fourth of its kind – is no different. From the best bum creams to babyproofing equipment, toiletries and maternity underwear, each iconic brand that made it on to our shortlist was personally recommended by one of the moms, dads or caregivers that make up the BabyYumYum.co.za community.

Now it’s up to all the parents and caregivers in South Africa to vote for the brands they think deserve to be top of this list – and when you cast your vote, you’ll automatically be entered into a draw to win some incredible prizes worth R250,000!

Visit https://babyyumyum.co.za/babyyumyum-product-of-the-year-awards/ to cast your vote – voting opens 30 September and closes 31 October 2022 at midnight.

About BabyYumYum.co.za:

BabyYumYum.co.za is the fastest-growing parenting portal in South Africa and has become the preferred interactive sharing and networking community of parents hungry for credible information, both factual and product-related, trustworthy expert advice and useful resources to assist them with their lifestyle choices and purchasing decisions.

We aim to understand our unique audience in order to form meaningful connections between brands and people that will enhance brand loyalty and interaction. Apart from the editorial media division we also have the following divisions all with the core focus of content, community and collaboration:

BabyYumYum Health focuses on the creation and administration of award-winning maternity benefits and employee benefits.



BabyYumYum Tech focuses on the creation of health and life-based applications which extend to consumer facing health service interactions.



BabyYumYum Content focuses on the curation and production of expert led content offering assurance and engagement to readers.



BabyYumYum Events focuses on the creation of education led parenting and healthcare led workshops and masterclasses.






