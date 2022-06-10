FreshontheShelf: Luckybird and Bang Energy

In #FreshontheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.

Luckybird

Luckybird purees. Source: Supplied

Luckybird syrups. Source: Supplied

Bang Energy

Luckybird is a new premium drinks and dessert offering from the makers of popular beverage brand Sir Fruit. The new ranges of crafted syrups and purees are locally-produced from quality ingredients that are less processed, and designed to elevate average drinks and desserts.The collection of products on offer include syrups such as Cranberry, Grapefruit, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Strawberry, Elderflower, Blueberry, African Ginger and Triple Sec; and purees like Mango, Peanut Butter, Raspberry, Strawberry and Blueberry.The brand was designed to inspire creativity, turning barmen into mixologists, restaurants into resorts and dinner parties into dance floors with inventive drink and dessert creations. The Luckybird range enables the possibility to easily create uniquely delicious beverages for restaurant menus, such as craft sodas, gourmet milkshakes and high-end cocktails.According to the brand, Luckybird is ever evolving and there are new flavours and taste experiences on the horizon.North America’s third-largest energy drink, Bang Energy, is coming to South Africa as the result of a distribution partnership with SG Gateway Services. The deal marks Bang Energy’s availability on all six continents around the world including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and now Africa.Bang is a carbonated energy beverage with zero sugar, zero calories, zero carbs and no artificial colourants. It contains 160mg of caffeine per 500-millilitre serving - equivalent to approximately 1.5 cups of coffee - along with B-vitamins. Its initial South Africa launch features Star Blast, Frosé Rosé, and Rainbow Unicorn variants, which are now available from leading retail stores across the country.“It is with unbridled enthusiasm that I announce Bang Energy’s partnership with SG Gateway Services to distribute Bang to the people of South Africa. Bang Energy is responsible for the reinvention and revitalisation of the current sugar laden/health robbing energy category by introducing sugar-free ‘performance energy’ along with the creation of outrageous and delicious new flavour profiles that we are honoured to bring to the country,” says Bang CEO and chief scientific officer, Jack Owoc.Says Nicole Lee Irwin, national key account manager at SG Gateway Services, “We are delighted to launch this epic brand in South Africa. Bang has pioneered the performance energy segment and attracted the next generation of energy drink consumers. We are confident that Bang will be a welcome disruption to the energy category in the country, delivering great-tasting drinks in striking packaging and giving consumers a superior and ‘cleaner’ energy alternative.”