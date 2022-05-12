Castle Lager brand takes a sho't left on the road to become SA's beacon of hope

Castle Lager has always been a brand that represents the values of resilience and unity, bringing together South Africans, through our favourite pastimes, for over 126 years. Through growing hops in SA, where this is usually grown near the equator and by ensuring a 100% homegrown brand, is proof of the courageous optimism and resilience of South Africa's local gem. In addition, the brand has also played its part by supporting homegrown talent by backing the Springboks, the Proteas and Bafana Bafana for decades.
“What drives pride within us as a Proudly South African Beer, is that Castle Lager reflects the characteristics and patriotism of South Africans, such as resilience in the face of challenges, a strong sense of community and what we believe is better defined as “courageous optimism”. It’s our love of our people, that makes us South African and ultimately, Mzansi’s favourite beer,” explains Castle Lager brand director, Wendy Bedforth.
Through these insights and with this spirit, the Castle Lager brand will position itself as a beacon of hope, inspiring action amongst our consumers, moving forward. “Consequently, the new brand direction will focus on the power of community. Castle Lager will be the brand that brings hope and would like to play a role in paying tribute to the amazing communities within South Africa, while reshaping and inspiring our people to take action for the South Africa we all believe is possible,” Bedforth continued.
The precursor to this shift already started in 2020 with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the brand contributed R7m towards the Solidarity Fund. “The past two years have been marred by a pandemic, and that has made the power of community even more important in what it means to be South African. We see these examples with the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods, where many businesses and brands, including Castle, came to the support party to help. On our part, we did this through partnering with Gift of the Givers, donating R500,000 to this cause and playing a role in inspiring South Africans to take action,” adds Bedforth.
As a brand that is invested in the spirit of community and friendship, it was a natural progression for Castle Lager to become the brand that brings hope.
The brand that brings hope by enabling you to grow your Kasi from within
In support of this worthy cause, Castle Lager will give up its valuable brand assets in support of the community businesses that make up the fabric of our nation, later this year. This will serve as a demonstration of our commitment to our communities and our people. Through this, the brand will be able to contribute towards beautifying our Kasi’s all around Mzansi, and uplifting local businesses to the benefit of the township economy.
“We want to be the brand that espouses our unique South African beliefs, such as ubuntu, and one that encourages our communities to support local businesses from within, in order to uplift and grow one another.” Bedforth elaborated.
Amongst others, this goal of beautifying and paying tribute to Kasi communities will be achieved through creating personalised murals, point of sale elements and a truly powerful and beautiful television commercial (TVC). Castle Lager will also be partnering with artists and content creators within local communities, who are able to tell the story and beauty of our people.
With regards to the brand TVC, two aspects made it even more impactful and in tune with Castle Lager’s new brand direction. Not only did the cast for the commercial come from communities across South Africa, but they actually helped pen the powerfully emotive script, adding a layer of authenticity and community involvement to its production.
“Roughly 12 million South Africans are currently living in kasi, with many having being born and raised in Kasi. We want to celebrate the beauty, resilience and courageous optimism of these communities and people because they are what makes our nation so great. Our expression, 'It's within' is a colloquial term used to describe this spirit of the Kasi, the characteristics that make us South African.”
“We are simply saying that from kasi to kasi, coast to coast, one spirit makes us great. That same South African Spirit is found with Castle Lager. A 100% South African lager” concludes Bedforth.
For more information check out www.castlelager.co.za or follow the official social media pages: Facebook: Castle Lager SA Twitter: @CastleLagerSA Instagram: castlelagersa