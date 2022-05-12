Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Mineworkers Investment CompanyIrvine PartnersBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Project Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Analyst - Collections Lifecycle Insights and Modelling Cape Town
  • Financial Accounting Clerk Umhlanga
  • Executive Finance - 5 Years Fixed Term Tshwane
  • Credit Platform Analyst Cape Town
  • Professional Officer x3 Cape Town
  • Team Lead - Organisational Design Johannesburg
  • Company Secretary Cape Town
  • Debt Manager Cape Town
  • Assistant Professional Officer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Digital wallets transaction value to grow by 60% by 2026 globally

    12 May 2022
    A new study from Juniper Research has found that the value of digital wallets transactions will exceed $12tn in 2026, from $7.5tn in 2022.

    Source: 123RF
    Source: 123RF
    To capitalise on this substantial growth, the research predicts leading digital payment vendors will diversify their payment products to include new solutions, such as buy-now-pay-later and cryptocurrencies.

    Digital wallets are software-based systems that securely store users’ payment information for many payment methods in one location.

    The new research, Digital Wallets: Key Opportunities, Vendor Analysis and Market Forecasts 2022-2026, found that increasing merchant acceptance of digital wallet methods at eCommerce checkouts has been a driving force behind enabling further digital-wallet use.

    It predicts that APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that connect financial institutions to local retailers will be key to the international growth of digital-wallet usage for large, cross-border eCommerce merchants.

    The research also recommends that digital-wallet vendors look to offer value-added services, such as loyalty rewards and credit, to diversify their revenue streams; capitalising on a highly active user base.

    Juniper Research’s competitor leaderboard for the digital-wallets market has identified the five leading market vendors as follows:

  • PayPal
  • Alipay
  • WeChat Pay
  • Apple Pay
  • Google Pay


    • Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Research co-author, Damla Sat elaborated: “The digital-wallets market is heavily saturated, meaning finding a source of differentiation is critically important. We have ranked PayPal as an established leader as it has successfully grown an expansive, differentiated offering; leveraging its strong merchant acceptance by expanding quickly into buy-now-pay-later and QR code payments, as well as signing partnerships with key merchants to scale its innovative solutions.”

    Juniper Research’s competitor leaderboard provides an independent assessment of the market standing of the leading digital-wallets players. It includes a robust and transparent assessment methodology, including heatmap analysis and a thorough explanation of each company’s market position.

    The leaderboard tool assesses each vendor’s capacity, capability, and products. This analysis includes assessing the size of their operations, financial performance and the sophistication of their digital-wallet offerings.
    NextOptions
    Read more: API, Application Programming Interfaces, Juniper Research, digital wallets

    Related

    Source: Getty
    Cross-border e-commerce to surpass $2.1tn in 2023, new research reveals4 Apr 2022
    Global smart building deployments to see growth of over 150% by 2026
    Global smart building deployments to see growth of over 150% by 202628 Mar 2022
    Source: iStock
    Digital therapeutics revenue from health insurers to reach $8bn globally by 202614 Mar 2022
    Here are the world's top 5 smart cities for 2022 - Juniper Research study
    Here are the world's top 5 smart cities for 2022 - Juniper Research study25 Jan 2022
    #BizTrends2022: 5 trends driving digital payments
    #BizTrends2022: 5 trends driving digital payments19 Jan 2022
    Source: ©Ivan Kruk via
    Global e-commerce payment transactions to surpass $7.5tn by 202617 Jan 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz