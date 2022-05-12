RMB campaign delivers on seemingly disparate objectives

RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, has launched a new brand campaign "Our talent is how we do both", that speaks to the bank's ability to deliver on seemingly disparate objectives.

Reflecting duality

A dichotomy: the magic lies in both

Known for intelligent communication

Developed in partnership with brand agency Grid Worldwide, the campaign is being flighted on airport billboards, digital and social media channels, print, radio and film/TV.“The proposition of the campaign centres around ‘talent’, the duality of ourphilosophy, and the power of bringing ‘both’ to solving for our clients and society,” says RMB chief marketing officer, Alison Badenhorst.“We continuously find ourselves in an environment where we need to bring both sides to work every day.“And it plays out in many ways: whether it’s speeding up execution while continuing to collaborate, keeping the human touch while we digitise, or ensuring high performance while keeping wellness top of mind,” she says.Badenhorst says this is a dichotomy faced by staff and clients alike.“Our clients are also grappling with these realities,” she says. “How do they remain profitable but also think of their carbon footprint? How do they ensure it’s not just about the short-term returns, but also about providing long-term investments that would benefit communities?RMB believes that the magic lies in both, and talent is how this gets solved.Says Badenhorst: “RMB positions itself as a bank that appeals to diverse talent and skills, thereby creating an environment where our people can find purpose in their work.”The campaign messaging has legs to work across geographies, showcasing capabilities and expertise as well as tapping into relevant contexts.“RMB has always been known for its intelligent communication and this campaign is no different,” says Clinton Bridgeford, executive creative director of Grid Worldwide:“Grid has taken RMB’s legacy of diverse talent and their long-standing business philosophy of traditional values and innovative ideas and articulated it in a fresh and innovative way,” he explains.“We are excited about the work and believe it supports both our client and people strategies while positioning us positively within our markets,” adds Badenhorst.The campaign was launched internally first, to be followed by a phased approach starting in mid-May 2022.