KWV brandy makes history at Veritas Awards

Spirits producer KWV has become the first recipient of a perfect, 100-point score for a brandy in the 31-year history of the respected Veritas Awards competition.
KWV master distiller Pieter de Bod with the perfect score brandy.
KWV Brandy also outperformed all other distillers in the brandy category when it took home four Double Gold and one Gold medal. With scores ranging from 93 to 100, KWV’s Double Gold winners are KWV 3 Year Old Finest Blend, KWV 10 Year Old Potstill Brandy, KWV 20 Year Potstill Brandy and KWV 15 Year Alambic Blend Potstill Brandy. Also hitting the 90+ mark was KWV’s 5 Year Old Superior Blend Brandy, which received a Gold medal.
Master distiller, Pieter de Bod, and his team are ecstatic. “To receive 100-points, the first perfect score in the 31-year history of Veritas is unbelievable recognition of my whole team’s commitment and passion to always give their best. I am super proud of my team and thankful to Veritas for this incredible honour,” said De Bod.
KWV was one of the first commercial producers of South African brandy, bottling its first brandy in 1926. In 2019, KWV Centenary Brandy became the first product to ever be awarded 99 points in the Platter’s Wine Guide – another benchmark accolade.
