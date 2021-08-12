Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show winners revealed

The results of the third annual Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show were announced on Wednesday, 11 August.

Trophy winners

Gold medal winners:

Launched in 2019, the Trophy Spirits Show is open to all producers and importers of spirits and liqueurs. The show scores and ranks all products across a series of categories, identifying the gold, silver and bronze medallists and awarding a trophy to best-in-class submissions providing they are of gold medal standard.This year number of entries was up from 2020, with entrants coming from as far afield as the Americas, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the highlands of Scotland, the deserts of Mexico and the villages of Cognac. Alongside them were at least 50 different brandies, liqueurs, whiskies and gins from the Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.The trophies for the best gins, vodkas, rums, pot-still brandies, grain whiskies and liqueurs were awarded to South African producers. Those for the best Cognacs, blended whiskies, pot-still whiskeys and single malts went abroad.The line-up of judges this year comprised only locally-based specialists as a result of the restrictions imposed on international travel. Convened by show chairman Michael Fridjhon, the panel was made up of Dr Caroline Snyman, Pieter de Bod, Kobus Gelderblom, Dave Gunns, Mare-Loe Prinsloo, Kurt Schlechter, Neil Paterson, Bradley Jacobs and Julian Short.The list of trophy and gold medal winners can be found below.• Trophy for Best Brandy of Show, Old Mutual Trophy for Best Cognac:Cognac Frapin Chatêau Fontpinot XO• Trophy for Best Pot-distilled Brandy:KWV Alambic Blend Potstill Brandy Aged 15 years• Trophy for Best Blended Brandy:Viceroy Brandy Aged 5 Years• Old Mutual Trophy for Best London Gin:Cruxland London Dry Gin infused with Kalahari Truffles• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Distilled Gin, Riedel Trophy for Best Gin of Show:Cybele Classic Gin• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Blended Whisky:Chivas Regal Extra Oloroso Sherry Casks• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Grain Whisky:Bain’s Founder’s Collection Single Grain Whisky Aged 15 Years• Trophy for Best Single Malt Whisky, Trophy for Best Whisky of Show:Milk & Honey Distillery Single Cask Single Malt Whisky - WhiskyBrother• Trophy for Best Single Pot Still Whisk(e)y:Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Aged 12 Years• Trophy Best Vodka of Show:Cruz Vintage Black Vodka• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Rum of Show:Elephantom African Dark Rum• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Liqueur of Show:Wild Africa Cream Premium Liqueur• Aberlour Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 Years• Aberlour Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky A'bunadh• Bain's Shiraz Cask Finish Single Grain Whisky Aged 10 Years• Gordon's London Dry Gin• Martell XO Cognac• Premier Pure Fusion no. 1 1540 Dirty Lemon Blended Lemon Liqueur• The Glenlivet 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky• Three Ships Limited Edition Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky Aged 10 Years