From the latest video game releases to news on new technology, industry developments and gaming tournaments, LevelFox - Media24's gaming news and lifestyle website - aims to be the new home of South African gamers.Issued byMedia24 Lifestyle
The earth is a sphere: this is an incontrovertible fact. Reputable newspapers do not publish articles contesting this. That there are people who think the earth is flat doesn't make this worthy of debate: their belief is simply false.ByNathan Geffen and Mia Malan
Launched in 2019, the Trophy Spirits Show is open to all producers and importers of spirits and liqueurs. The show scores and ranks all products across a series of categories, identifying the gold, silver and bronze medallists and awarding a trophy to best-in-class submissions providing they are of gold medal standard.
This year number of entries was up from 2020, with entrants coming from as far afield as the Americas, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the highlands of Scotland, the deserts of Mexico and the villages of Cognac. Alongside them were at least 50 different brandies, liqueurs, whiskies and gins from the Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
The trophies for the best gins, vodkas, rums, pot-still brandies, grain whiskies and liqueurs were awarded to South African producers. Those for the best Cognacs, blended whiskies, pot-still whiskeys and single malts went abroad.
The line-up of judges this year comprised only locally-based specialists as a result of the restrictions imposed on international travel. Convened by show chairman Michael Fridjhon, the panel was made up of Dr Caroline Snyman, Pieter de Bod, Kobus Gelderblom, Dave Gunns, Mare-Loe Prinsloo, Kurt Schlechter, Neil Paterson, Bradley Jacobs and Julian Short.
The list of trophy and gold medal winners can be found below.
Trophy winners
• Trophy for Best Brandy of Show, Old Mutual Trophy for Best Cognac: Cognac Frapin Chatêau Fontpinot XO
• Trophy for Best Pot-distilled Brandy: KWV Alambic Blend Potstill Brandy Aged 15 years
• Trophy for Best Blended Brandy: Viceroy Brandy Aged 5 Years
• Old Mutual Trophy for Best London Gin: Cruxland London Dry Gin infused with Kalahari Truffles
• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Distilled Gin, Riedel Trophy for Best Gin of Show: Cybele Classic Gin
• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Blended Whisky: Chivas Regal Extra Oloroso Sherry Casks
• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Grain Whisky: Bain’s Founder’s Collection Single Grain Whisky Aged 15 Years
• Trophy for Best Single Malt Whisky, Trophy for Best Whisky of Show: Milk & Honey Distillery Single Cask Single Malt Whisky - WhiskyBrother
• Trophy for Best Single Pot Still Whisk(e)y: Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Aged 12 Years
• Trophy Best Vodka of Show: Cruz Vintage Black Vodka
• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Rum of Show: Elephantom African Dark Rum
• Old Mutual Trophy for Best Liqueur of Show: Wild Africa Cream Premium Liqueur
The awards were judged by a panel of South African wine industry experts, headed by chairman Michael Fridjhon...
30 Jun 2021
Gold medal winners:
• Aberlour Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 Years • Aberlour Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky A'bunadh • Bain's Shiraz Cask Finish Single Grain Whisky Aged 10 Years • Gordon's London Dry Gin • Martell XO Cognac • Premier Pure Fusion no. 1 1540 Dirty Lemon Blended Lemon Liqueur • The Glenlivet 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky • Three Ships Limited Edition Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky Aged 10 Years
Click here for the full list of winners and scores.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.