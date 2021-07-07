FMCG News South Africa

    Delta Airlines is planning a return to South Africa in August, but the SA government has foiled their plans to extend its route to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town. US travellers can still fly with Delta's partners or enjoy cheap flights to Cape Town with local SA Airlines.
    The day has come when we must comply or face the consequences. The additions to the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) came into effect on 1 July 2021 and aim to protect companies against data breach and the misuse of personal information.
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is proud to announce that it has been awarded the full-service lead agency account for BCX, Telkom's B2B business. This includes advertising, digital, CRM, PR culture change management and sales enablement. The award was made after an extensive competitive pitch process, including some of the best agencies in South Africa.
RFG to buy frozen foods business from Pioneer Foods

7 Jul 2021
South African food producer Rhodes Food Group (RFG) will acquire the frozen foods business of Pioneer Foods, save for any operations in Botswana and Eswatini.

Source: Today via Twitter

RFG, the leading manufacturer of canned fruit, jams and canned meat, said the product range of the business that will be bought by Rhodes Food for an undisclosed amount includes frozen pies, pastry, sausage rolls, pizza and party packs under the well-established brands Today, Mama's, Big Jack and Man's Meal.

The frozen foods business services the South African top-end retail market. Manufacturing is conducted from a facility in Atlantis in the Western Cape and products are distributed nationally.

RFG CEO Bruce Henderson said the acquisition is aligned with RFG’s strategy of expansion through value accretive acquisitions. “The frozen pie and snack category in the top-end retail market complements RFG’s growing pies and pastries business. The acquisition has the potential to generate good synergies for the company while also diversifying our offering into the retail channel,” he said.

Pieter Hanekom to replace Rhodes Food Group CEO of 22 years

Bruce Henderson, who has served as CEO of Rhodes Food Group for 22 years, is to retire in September this year and will be succeeded by Pieter Hanekom...

31 May 2021


The transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Commission and the effective date is expected to be 1 January 2022.
