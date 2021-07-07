Vinpro interdict hearing postponed

The interim interdict application was confirmed to the roll of 7 July 2021 for a hearing after Vinpro launched an urgent application on 29 June 2021, when the latest liquor ban came into force.

Vinpro launches application for interim interdict to lift ban on wine sales in the Western Cape "The latest ban of two weeks that have now been imposed follows on 19 weeks of revenue loss over the past 15 months, which has had a devastating effect on the wine and tourism sector that employs more than 269,000 people," says Rico Basson, Vinpro MD.

The two duty judges for the hearing of urgent applications this week have both indicated that they will unfortunately not be in a position to hear the interim interdict application, as they have already been appointed to hear Vinpro’s main application set down for hearing on 23-26 August 2021.No alternative judges are available.Vinpro’s legal team immediately approached the Judge President on an urgent basis to arrange for the hearing of the interim interdict application before a new judge on a date to be arranged."We are extremely disappointed by this turn of events and are currently in urgent consultation with our legal team on the way forward," says Rico Basson, Vinpro MD.