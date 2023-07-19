Industries

Pharmacy chain scores 4.5 stars and soars in search visibility with Location Bank

19 Jul 2023
Issued by: Location Bank
Pharmacy chain scores 4.5 stars and soars in search visibility with Location Bank

Are you eager to learn how the right technology can significantly boost your brand's online visibility and reputation?

We're excited to share a fascinating case study with you. It details our journey with a well-known pharmacy chain with over 170 locations and how our Location Bank solution transformed their digital footprint, propelling them to new heights of online success.

The results are impressive:

  • A substantial increase in search visibility and website traffic.
  • A significant rise in views and clicks.
  • An impressive 4.5-star rating average with 83% positive reviews.
  • Dominance over their competitors in the digital space.

And all this was accomplished by leveraging our innovative Location Bank solution. Interested in how exactly we made it happen? Click below to read the full case study.


Click to read the full case study


Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.



