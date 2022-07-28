Industries

    Global tech company ShareIt gears up for expansion in Africa

    28 Jul 2022
    Issued by: SHAREit Group
    Africa has become one of the fastest-growing regions in the global mobile and app market. This is also proven by a research done by GSMA Mobile Economy. It states that 615m people in sub-Saharan Africa will subscribe to mobile services by 2025 which is also equivalent to 50% of the region's population and $155bn (approximately R2.5tn) of economic value added will be generated by mobile technologies and services by 2025.
    Global tech company ShareIt gears up for expansion in Africa

    The leading global tech companies like ShareIt Group are also expanding in the African market to unlock the potential of the industry. ShareIt allows its users to share files at a high speed without internet data, and access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality. It has also grown significantly to become the right choice for brands to reach their target audience. In the latest AppsFlyer Performance Report (14th Edition) released in 2022, ShareIt was ranked as the No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories on the IAP index.

    The ShareIt Group has achieved significant business growth in the fiscal year 2021/2022 globally. The revenue of the company has increased by 220% and the advertising revenue has tripled in the last financial year.

    Karam Malhotra, partner and global vice-president at ShareIt Group explains: “Africa has been identified as one of the most exciting markets as it is largely an Android market, with increasing digital behaviour and adoption of new technologies. We are expecting Africa to outperform our average growth in 2022 and become one of the leading regions for our company in the next three years.”

    Arunabh Madhur, regional VP and head business EMEA at ShareIt Group mentioned: “In the new financial year, our focus has been on tech verticals which includes sectors like e-commerce, fintech, foodtech, video, gaming and edtech. Our objective will be to ensure that we add massive value and growth to our partners with strong performance solutions in Africa and other parts of the world.”

    Chanel Hardman, country director for South Africa at ShareIt Group says: “As a next-generation technology company, we continue to strengthen our commitment to provide seamless access to digital content and help businesses to grow. Our team will have a very strong association with Perform DM, our media sales partner for Africa to drive growth for our local partners and the ShareIt brand globally.”

    AppsFlyer has also outlined four key success factors for app growth in the continent in its African Mobile Apps Landscape Report. These include app marketing, growing user base and driving installs, understanding customer journeys to generate high value in-app actions and driving customer value by improving the user experience.

    To conclude, the African market has shown a very promising future in the mobile app industry by having millions of potential users and technological growth. This makes it a bright and promising region for the ShareIt Group to grow and unleash millions of new opportunities.

    SHAREit Group
    SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company that exists to democratize digital access and empower businesses to grow. The diversified suite of applications has been installed by more than 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit.



