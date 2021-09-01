Incubeta ZA are finalists at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards

The Supersonic New Generation Awards has just released this year's finalists and Incubeta is thrilled to be shortlisted under three categories for their work done with Hyundai Automotive SA, Sanlam, and Shoprite Checkers Sixty60.
“Our Cape Town office is filled with incredibly talented people who constantly go above and beyond for their clients. Being shortlisted in three categories by the Supersonic New Generation Awards recognises this effort and demonstrates the calibre of expertise that Incubeta delivers, particularly in digital innovation,” says Incubeta’s Head of Business Partnerships, Niamh NicLiam.
The New Generation Awards recognise social and digital excellence amongst South African corporates and agencies. They strive to identify true winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future of communications, media and digital technologies.
Here is a list of categories for which Incubeta ZA has been shortlisted this year:
- Best Use of Technical Innovation - Incubeta ZA and Hyundai Automotive SA
- Most Innovative Use of Social Innovation - Incubeta ZA and Shoprite Checkers Sixty60
- Best Integrated Marketing Campaign - Incubeta ZA and Sanlam
Congratulations to all 2021 participants and finalists for their achievements and client success. Click here
to view the full list of finalists at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards.