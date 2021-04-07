Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Driving economic growth in Africa through digital transformation - Africa Tech Week

7 Apr 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
"Enhancing tech-parity across Africa"
On 5 and 6 May, Topco Media and partners will be presenting a robust networking experience aimed at kick-starting economic growth in Africa, using technology. Africa Tech Week is alive with gleaming opportunities to shape fruitful connections, forge clearer paths to digital transformation and inspire collective and personal growth.


Registered attendees gain access to the two-day hybrid conference where they can enjoy the inside scoop from top-tech companies. Listen eagerly as renowned leaders including, Dr Marian Croak – vice president of engineering for Google USA, Abe Smith – international lead for Zoom USA and Ayodele Odusola – United Nations representative for South Africa unveil their winning formulas and “techs of the trade.” Visit africatechweek.co.za for a full list of the remarkable speakers.

Redefining a novel kind of normal in 2021 directly correlates with the future of IT and stimulating market growth through digitisation. Questions such as, why and how to invest in technology and Africa will be at the forefront of our quest for knowledge. Looking ahead at the “new normal,” and what it means for start-ups and fintechs during and post the pandemic, will be key topics. Immerse yourself in pertinent matters, including women in tech, CX, artificial intelligence and technology governance, as we embark on a two full-day summit.

Topco Media has partnered with outstanding companies such as Vaxowave, PPC, Gijima and Africa Teen Geeks – just to name a few. Africa Tech Week is also dedicated to the recognition and reward of the companies in Africa that have excelled at innovative product development. Looking at Africa, the continent bustling with the most youthful population on earth a decade from now, the splendid opportunity to build a thriving community is tangible. With a rich bounty of natural resources, sustainable development in Africa is imperative and achievable. The future is intelligent, and it begins with a platform, like the 2021 Africa Tech Week to catapult her people to the new and exciting frontier.

Why is technology the driving force behind business and economic growth? And how does it work in the Africa context? The answer lies in connectedness - I am because of who we all are. Let us bridge the gap between access to resources and education in a continent brimming with possibility. Tuck into this technology conference, exhibition and awards ceremony and be inspired and activated.

As the next big growth market, it is critical that multinationals partner with Africa for several sterling reasons. Ten years from now, we will be able to recount the great tale of how digital transformation took place and was catalysed. Be a part of tech history, at a summit designed to uplift Africa to new and soaring heights.

As the age of unprecedented technological breakthroughs is ushered in, prepare your devices to blast off into a space where digital development moves at lightspeed. Meet an abundance of like-minded technovators and discover an arena where network building, fund access, and secure partnerships is at your fingertips – a click away.

Reimagine a world, abundant with connections and investors. Actively manifest a technological nirvana where access, sustainability and uBuntu are the fibres that connect the planet. A brilliant webwork computing rapidly to achieve optimum people actualization and business enhancement.

As a unified entity, we hold the key to unlocking Africa’s potential. Come one, come all, as we combine our processing power to programme the mainframe to maximise performance. Technovators, pioneering a shift to a more equitable and progressive state, where the spirit of interconnectedness prevails.

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Comment

Read more: Google, Topco Media, GIJIMA, Africa Teen Geeks

Related

Topco Media"Aim high!" - Yolisa Nyoka, Africa Oil and Power's newest programme director, talks delivering quality and creating jobs across Africa26 Mar 2021
Location BankNear Me: A new endpoint with millions of local users24 Mar 2021
Topco MediaWater from thin air: Keamogetswe Matsho is championing new environmental realities19 Mar 2021
Topco MediaThe value of third-party accreditation to enable business sustainability and success2 Mar 2021
Topco MediaThe paradigm shift of the awards industry: Topco pivots business model2 Mar 2021
Adzooma and Cambridge University research how to maximise online ad spend26 Feb 2021
eatbigfishThe difference between challenger brands and disruptor brands25 Feb 2021
JNPRA Valiant digital transformation24 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz