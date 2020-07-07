Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

The New Gen Awards launches New Gen TV

The New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards has launched New Gen TV which will broadcast online every Wednesday at 19:00.
New gen TV will be hosted by Stephen Paxton.
Having recently partnered with Justpalm.com who are the awards, official streaming partners, we have made full use of their social media broadcasting studio Justpalm.tv 'which has resulted in the dawn of New Gen TV.

Over the next 3 shows, we will unpack essential tips from some of this year’s judges, the do’s and don’ts when submitting entries, customizing entries to specific categories, who and why you should enter and the basic fundamentals you need to know before completing your entry forms. Tips that will help to set you apart from the rest, and give your submission the winning edge.

We also chat to some of last year’s winning agencies about some of the cool ways they made their entries stand-out, take a look at their winning campaigns and learn more about what inspired them to enter and how they built the campaign that won a New Gen Award. Entries for this year's awards close on the 24 July.

Check out the first episode of New Gen TV here:



New Gen TV will broadcast online across the following New Generation Awards and Justpalm.tv, social and digital media platforms:


Entries are open to all South African media agencies, corporate companies, private institutions, government bodies, stand-out individuals, bloggers and vloggers, creatives, developers and registered students.

If you think you have a winning campaign, designed a new website, developed a new App 'that's innovative and a cut above the rest or maybe you are an outstanding individual within your organisation, we would love to hear from you.

To enter please visit the New Gen Awards website. The entry forms can be found and downloaded under each of the categories. Entries are not submitted online. Once you have completed your entries, they can be emailed to along with your supporting documentation to back up your entry.

This year’s virtual awards ceremony will be streamed in early September on social and digital media and through various media partners’ online platforms. The awards show will last about 90 minutes and will contain live entertainment from a few surprise South African acts. Entries will close on 24 July.
