Basa call for board nominations

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) has four vacancies on the board of directors and the purpose of this notice is to call for nominations.

The current board comprises 12 non-executive directors and one executive director, all of whom contribute to the overall success, governance, and compliance of the organisation.

Basa was founded in 1997, as a joint initiative between government and the private sector, as part of a strategy to secure greater involvement in the arts, from businesses operating within South Africa.

To learn more about Basa click here.

In 2017, the board appointed a governance committee to assist with this process. The duties of the governance committee include (but are not limited to) the following:

receive nominations for potential Board appointment;



identify potential candidates based on the balance and current skills set of existing representation of the Board;



evaluate candidates based on background information, declaration of interests and curriculum vitae;



shortlisting of candidates, and preparation of a recommended list of nominees for election at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The current Governance Committee members are as follows:

Unathi Malunga (chairperson)



Zingisa Motloba



Charmaine Soobramoney



Ashraf Johaardien

Eligibility of nominees

One of the key objectives of this nomination process is to create a board that consists of a diverse and skilled collection of members who can provide a high level of strategic and governance leadership for the organisation. Some of the skills, expertise and networks that directors are expected to support the organisation with include fundraising, marketing, policy and governance, and financial oversight.

Preference will be given to paid-up Basa members who have been active for 12 months.

Nominees should meet the following criteria and preferably have at least five years cumulative experience as a director of one or more of the following entities:

A listed company



An unlisted company



A public sector body (whether incorporated or created by statute); or be



A director, or equivalent, of a not-for-profit (NPO) organisation of substance; or



An arts or arts-affiliated organisation or body, or be



An individual with proven business experience.

The nominee should have the expertise and capacity to serve on one or more of the following Basa committees:

Audit and Risk Committee



Marketing Committee



Human Resources Committee



Governance Committee



New Business Development

Board directors serve for a period of three years on an unpaid voluntary basis and the qualification criteria application is subject to the discretion of the Board and its oversight committees.

Nominations should include the nominator's name, a letter of motivation from the nominator, a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) of the proposed candidate, and a written acceptance of the nomination from the proposed nominee. This documentation must be submitted to Rochelle Singh via e-mail at az.oc.asab@ellehcor. The deadline for nominations is 29 June at 5pm.

Kindly note that no late submissions will be processed.