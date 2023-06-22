Raked seating at Gallagher!

Raked seating is positioned on an upwards slope to give those in the audience towards the back a better view than if the seats were all on the same level.

Gallagher Convention Centre now offers our clients in-house raked seating at unbeatable rates.

Raked seating is the ideal solution for large cinema-style events, allowing guests seated farther from the stage to have a better view. Raked seating also allows conference organisers to offer an alternative style of seating to just cinema, schoolroom or cabaret seating for events.

The raked seating presents the perfect solution to seating for multiple breakaway areas as it will conserve space, allowing for more breakaways to fit in a specific area.

We offer two different styles of raked seating for our client’s consideration.

The Mezzanine bleachers or the blue seats as we refer to them:

10 rows/ tiers



fixed/ permanent seats



2576 seats available

The Arena seats or the raked seating with chairs:

18 rows/tiers



Carlton chairs on flat tiers



4088 seats available

The raked seating can be safely assembled very quickly, making it easy to set up for your event. The configuration depends on which of the Gallagher venues the event takes place in, but the options are many. The Gallagher-raked seating offers the opportunity to add interest and dimension to your next event.