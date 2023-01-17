Connect Everything Collective Media | A vision of independent storytelling in South Africa

Connect Everything Collective is an independent media company based in Cape Town, South Africa that is dedicated to capturing the zeitgeist of South Africa's and Africa's creative arts community.

Founded in 2021 by Candice Erasmus as a women-led business, together with head of content, and esteemed writer Holly Beaton, they have created a network of readers and exceptional creative changemakers through the lens of written and visual storytelling. With a reverence for the interview format, their vision for the publication lies in translation of print-style publishing into accessible, digital media.

The team curates stories and asks questions of South Africa’s emerging cast of international creatives. Some of their notable interviews thus far include Roger Ballen, Lea Colombo, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Nao Serati, Lady Skollie, Jack Parow, Gina Jeanz and an array of local artists, directors and musicians making waves in the industry within sub-Saharan Africa and internationally. Known as CECZA on social media channels, they are at the forefront of reporting on local events, art exhibitions and fashion.

Image by Koooooos

Connect Everything Collective also recently launched their column "Navigating Reality - Slightly Satirical, Mostly Factual", in which various guest writers are invited to offer insight, cushioned by doses of humour, on pertinent topics experienced by people in the 21st century.

It is Connect Everything Collective’s vision to encourage reading and thoughtfulness in all areas of what it means to be human, and to be creative. Their second self-produced and funded cover as a digital publication was in March of 2022, with the renowned BROKE crew, a local brand with a cult-following that has appeared in Vogue Italia, Nowness and Highsnobiety. CEC is also home to a monthly fashion column called Interlude which covers sartorial insight locally and internationally in ‘chapters’, and is one of the only spaces in the country solely dedicated to collating interesting themes and topics around fashion.

Image by Keegan Foreman

“Founded on a vision piqued by a nostalgia for publications like Vice, Dazed and i-D; our mission is to archive and celebrate culture as it is created within South Africa and sub-saharan Africa; one of the most critical regions beaming with minds and creativity like nowhere else in the world. Connect Everything Collective is a creative, communal home communicating the ideas and work of our region outwardly to the world, and we have only just begun” says Candice Erasmus.

