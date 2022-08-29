August 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!

This August we take a moment to thank each and every one of you - partners, publishers, advertisers, recruiters and readers, who have entrusted us with 21 years of your industry news.

Since the first newsletters went out in 2001, we’ve made it our business to share your insights and issues, your stellar achievements and accolades - your contributions to our region’s economic excellence is definitely worth celebrating!

Bizcommunity co-founder and CEO Andre Rademan and the Biz team also take this opportunity to acknowledge and honour the many amazingly talented and dedicated people who have been part of the Biz team through the years and contributed to its success, who have left their mark, who have grown and nurtured with us, as well as those who networked, found jobs and stayed informed via our platforms.

We invite you to take a moment to take stock of how far you’ve come in 21 years.

Thanks also to those who have honoured us with tributes and wishes on our milestone birthday.

Well done BizCommunity for 21 glorious years! BizComm is an essential element to any industry PR or communications campaign. It simply wouldn’t be the same without you. Happy birthday!

Jenny Griesel, founder and MD of Jenny Griesel Communications

Bizcommunity has really made us feel like the only client and we have enjoyed their service, professionalism and really their partnership - in taking the DMS brand to the next level and ensuring we reach advertisers when they need us and where they need us - cheers and to the next 21 years!

Mvunyelwa Keswa, DSTV Media Sales

Can you believe it, Bizcommunity has grown from a toddler and now to Africa's largest multi-industry news website? We've had a fantastic two-year relationship with this powerhouse, running recruitment and brand awareness campaigns on the platform's richest inventory. Through a solid partnership and the right guidance and innovation, our brand, Momentum Financial Planning (MFP) reaches the right audience at the right time. We look forward to your continued growth and cutting-edge persistence on this incredible journey to success. Congratulations! Keep on doing what you do. We’re delighted to be associated with you; a reliable resource. Thank you for always being there. Happy birthday!

Andile Jonas, head of MFP Marketing

The Nedbank IMC is resolutely dedicated to driving awareness around the fact that marketing is an integral part of business and should occupy a permanent seat at the boardroom table. Each year, bringing together Africa and the world's leading creative and marketing thought leaders into one space, on one day, we encourage discussion, debate and innovative thinking. Bizcommunity's ability to drive conversation on the current discourses in the marketing sector has made it a crucial enabler in helping drive Nedbank IMC's vision - to be Africa's leading Marketing is Business™ platform. We are very proud of our partnership.

Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC Conference

Happy 21st anniversary indeed! I have admired Bizcommunity for many years and maintained a personal/professional profile on it. But I was most delighted when we were able to partner with this great platform, the Africa Brand Summit. It was the beginning of a journey that we would like to see continue in the coming years as we gradually recover from the devastating impact of Covid-19 on many businesses. Few of us were left unscathed. But one thing is certain, we would not have grown our footprint as far as we have, and with so much colour and credibility, had it not been for our valuable partnership with Bizcommunity! Well done to all of you at Bizcommunity!

Solly Moeng, founder and convenor of Africa Brand Summit

We are long-standing clients of yours and I can only say that if the level of service you have provided is any indication of the soundness of your business, you have a very long and flourishing future ahead of you. I have never had any cause to recall any items you have produced for us and your unfailing efficiency is a testimony to the fact that some things DO work in South Africa. With kindest regards to the Press Office team – Angie, Kenneth and others who have been wonderful!

Marilyn Keegan, communications manager of The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa NPC

Whilst Bizcom is an incredible platform, the press office side has had benefits beyond my expectations. Many of my clients are non-profit organisations and the support from Bizcom during the pandemic was a make or break situation for many of them. And they made it, they did not break, and I can honestly say that an element of that was the reach and generosity of Bizcom. Personally, it’s one of the few invoices I really do not mind paying.

Nicole Capper, MD of MANGO-OMC

"Bizcommunity has been part of the journey of sharing our vision of the future through our specialised trend forecasting and analysis techniques. Their platform has aided in disseminating our trend insights to their global community. We wish them a happy 21 years and hope they have many more."

The Flux Trends Team

Happy 21st Birthday, BizCommunity! What an extraordinary journey this has been with you.

We're excited about the next 21 years and ahead as the number one name in news and brand dynamics. At MSC Business College and MSC Artisan Academy, we're excited to be part of this magical journey with you. All of our best wishes!

Kyle Knickelbein, national product manager of MSC College Holdings

Happy birthday Biz! Congratulations on the amazing 21 years of being in the industry and here’s to another 21 years!

Seymone Modak, marketing manager of Tractor Outdoor

Finally all grown up! Happy 21st birthday, we’re delighted to have been part of your journey for 19 of those years, helping us tell our brand and human insights stories with marketers and advertisers far and wide.

Lots of love from the team at Kantar

While I was at varsity I spent ages trawling through Bizcommunity’s job pages to try and secure an internship to complete my honours – while sadly none of the agencies assisted me at that time, Bizcommunity has been the mainstay for keeping me in touch with agency news, media, marketing and brands and of course best practice for the past 16 years of my career. A bastion of interesting reading, unique stories and great press offices, Bizcommunity plays a vital role in South Africa’s PR realm and corporate news space. Happy 21st Bizcom, you are far more mature than I at a similar age!

Kate Kenny, strategic content and ideation director of JNPR



For your interest here is a list of top read content from 2001-2021 that made the headlines over the past two decades:

Thank you to all who make up the diverse Biz community across Africa and the world. We see you, we celebrate, we salute you. We do it because of you!