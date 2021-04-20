Design Company news South Africa

Bombay Sapphire unleashes a Million Acts of Creativity across South Africa

20 Apr 2021
Issued by: OnPoint PR
Campaign led by Lerato Kganyago, Zakes Bantwini, Thickleeyonce, Chef Funi and Chef Nti lead the movement to inspire public to follow their creative passions culminates on World Creativity Day

Bombay Sapphire®, the world’s leading premium gin brand, believes that creativity opens up endless possibilities. Responding to a study that revealed that 97% of those polled wished they could be more creative*, the brand joined forces with five of the country’s foremost cultural leaders to help South Africans unleash their inner creativity.


Award-winning TV personality and DJ Lerato Kganyago, visionary musician Zakes Bantwini, body positive influencer Thickleeyonce, and the food experts Chef Funi and Chef Nti, have shared their personal stories and document their creative journeys to encourage people to freely express themselves through A Million Acts of Creativity.


Francois Portier, managing director, West, East and South Africa for Bacardi, said: “All of us are inherently creative – what we need is an opportunity to explore our passions and abilities. Through the help of our cultural leaders, we hope to democratise creativity and encourage South Africans to embrace their passions.”

The perfect canvas for creating cocktails, Bombay Sapphire urges South Africans to showcase their creativity through social media. So, whether it is flair in the kitchen, the knack for perfecting the latest viral dance or those notebook doodles, which could end up becoming a mural, unleash your creativity and post the results on Instagram, tagging @bombaysapphire and include the hashtag #stircreativity.


A Million Acts of Creativity marks an expansion of Bombay Sapphire’s inspiring Stir Creativity. Launched in 2018, Stir Creativity is a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. A Million Acts of Creativity culminates in a creative-hackathon on World Creative Day, which takes place this Wednesday, 21 April 2021.

*The Key to Creativity survey was conducted by Ogilvy in October 2019 with a sample of 2,000 adults in South Africa

For further information about Bombay Sapphire® and Stir Creativity, visit www.bombaysapphire.com (you need to be 18 or older to access the site).

About Bombay Sapphire® And Creativity

Launching the Stir Creativity campaign in 2018, Bombay Sapphire is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential.

From advocacy programmes including World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition running in the US for the last 11 years to hosting The Glasshouse Project, a global advocacy programme bringing together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, bombay Sapphire has run The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform. The brand has also partnered with well-known artists and creators such as Tracey Emin, Thomas Heatherwick and Tom Dixon for the Bombay Sapphire Designer Glassware Competition.

About Bombay Sapphire®

Bombay Sapphire is the world's number one premium gin by value. Based on a 1761 recipe, Bombay Sapphire gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BombaY distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a Breeam award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which Bombay Sapphire is synonymous.

Bombay Sapphire has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The Bombay Sapphire brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Enjoy Bombay Sapphire responsibly

For the facts: Drinkaware.co.uk

Bombay Sapphire is a registered trademark

www.bombaysapphire.com

https://www.instagram.com/bombaysapphire/

www.facebook.com/BombaySapphire

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognised spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including Bacardí® rum, Grey Goose® vodka, Patrón® tequila, Dewar’s® Blended Scotch whisky, Bombay Sapphire® gin, Martini® vermouth and sparkling wines, Cazadores® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including William Lawson’s® Scotch whisky, St-Germain® elderflower liqueur and Eristoff® vodka. Founded nearly 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
