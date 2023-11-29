Joe Public awarded overall Agency of the Year at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

Joe Public was awarded Overall Agency of the Year, Large Agency of the Year as well as the Transformation Award at this year’s 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.

The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have been showcasing success in the South African marketing and communications landscape since 1990. The awards recognise agencies and individuals not just for their creative and marketing abilities but for their business excellence. This year’s theme was 'the alchemy of AI, data and DNA’ – with Joe Public proving that creative talent in the industry is very much needed and that transformation is happening at our fingertips.

According to the Adfocus judges: “Joe Public stood out for its continued creative success, its growth on the back of the Nedbank digital account win, and for its strong transformation story.”

“We believe that creativity thrives on unexpected relationships between diverse ideas, people and points of view, so in this regard, we are equally proud to have been awarded the Transformation Award, as we are for being recognised as Large Agency of the Year, and Overall Agency of the Year. We see diversity as the cornerstone of creativity and a critical ingredient in delivering on our purpose of serving the growth of our people, our clients and our country, through the power of creativity,” comments Khuthala Gala Holten, co-managing director, Joe Public.

“We congratulate all other winners for the incredible achievements showcased at this year’s awards. As we look forward, we are excited about building on the strong platform we have created, and to the continued growth of our people, and our clients,” concludes Khuthala.