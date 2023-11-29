Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eMediaJoe PublicOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaAdvertising Media ForumAfriGISBizcommunity.comEverlyticProvantageNew MediaEast Coast RadioRT7 DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationDentsuTBWAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Joe Public awarded overall Agency of the Year at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

    Issued by Joe Public
    29 Nov 2023
    29 Nov 2023
    Joe Public was awarded Overall Agency of the Year, Large Agency of the Year as well as the Transformation Award at this year’s 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.
    Joe Public awarded overall Agency of the Year at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

    The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have been showcasing success in the South African marketing and communications landscape since 1990. The awards recognise agencies and individuals not just for their creative and marketing abilities but for their business excellence. This year’s theme was 'the alchemy of AI, data and DNA’ – with Joe Public proving that creative talent in the industry is very much needed and that transformation is happening at our fingertips.

    According to the Adfocus judges: “Joe Public stood out for its continued creative success, its growth on the back of the Nedbank digital account win, and for its strong transformation story.”

    “We believe that creativity thrives on unexpected relationships between diverse ideas, people and points of view, so in this regard, we are equally proud to have been awarded the Transformation Award, as we are for being recognised as Large Agency of the Year, and Overall Agency of the Year. We see diversity as the cornerstone of creativity and a critical ingredient in delivering on our purpose of serving the growth of our people, our clients and our country, through the power of creativity,” comments Khuthala Gala Holten, co-managing director, Joe Public.

    “We congratulate all other winners for the incredible achievements showcased at this year’s awards. As we look forward, we are excited about building on the strong platform we have created, and to the continued growth of our people, and our clients,” concludes Khuthala.

    Read more: Nedbank, Joe Public, AdFocus Awards, Khuthala Gala Holten
    NextOptions


    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.

    Related

    Ogilvy and Carling Black Label win the Partnership Award at the 2023 AdFocus Awards
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy and Carling Black Label win the Partnership Award at the 2023 AdFocus Awards
    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year
    24 Nov 2023
    TBWA\South Africa collective shines at this year&#x2019;s AdFocus Awards
    TBWATBWA\South Africa collective shines at this year’s AdFocus Awards
    Image supplied. Joe Public were crowned the AdFocus Awards Agency of the Year 2023
    The Adfocus Awards: A celebration of the industry
     24 Nov 2023
    Source: LG Newsroom LG Electronics introduced its Life’s Good global brand philosophy, update at the recent Nedbank Golf Challenge
    LG’s updated brand embraces the spirit of Ubuntu, launches at Nedbank Golf Challenge
    23 Nov 2023
    Joe Public takes top honours at the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards
    AdFocus AwardsJoe Public takes top honours at the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards
    Source: Reuters.
    Nedbank Group names Absa's former finance director as CEO-designate
     23 Nov 2023
    Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners
    All the FM AdFocus Awards winners
    22 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz