Media rentals: Long-term cost benefit + short-term flexibility

When it comes to advertising on fixed, physical structures like parking lot paves or in-store hanging systems, there is something for everyone. There is the brand who wants static highway exposure with slowly fading artwork over time. The brand who wants quick punchy short-term campaign signage at store level to tie in with a larger through-the-line campaign. And the brand who knows they need to advertise but can't work out whether the short-term route is more effective than the long-term approach.