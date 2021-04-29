The little big agency of big, bold dreamers - making the move to new premises

If Covid-19 has taught us anything this past year, it is that businesses are not exempt from the fundamentals of nature. For a business to succeed, it must adapt to changing environments, consumer and client demands. The pandemic has tested all sectors of businesses - some have thrived and inevitably, some perished.

Our little big agency of big, bold dreamers has successfully weathered the storm in the face of the pandemic showing that we are not afraid of change. We listened to nature’s call and chose to adapt by taking advantage of the rental market and we secured a big move to our new premises at The Oval Office Park in Bryanston.The move to the new premises has always been a dream of our directors and in staying true to our motto – Dare to Dream – they managed to secure their dream location during turbulent times.Our new office is crisp, fresh with a bold red colour popping throughout the office space illustrating that we are not afraid. Our power comes from being brave and always pursuing excellence even in tough situations. Our evolutionary move lent to the creativity within the team due to the flexibility to work in a different space overlooking a lush lawn with sweeping views of the cityscape in the background.Life and business are all about innovation and progress and just like a fresh coat of paint – the move provided a new perspective, allowing for fresh, creative juices after a tough year.As the saying goes: location, location, location. Our new premises are central and easily accessible by clients, right off the N1 and William Nicol Drive.For more information on Wetpaint, our integrated marketing and advertising services, and how to join us on our evolution, contact us today!