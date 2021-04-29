Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The little big agency of big, bold dreamers - making the move to new premises

29 Apr 2021
Issued by: Wetpaint
If Covid-19 has taught us anything this past year, it is that businesses are not exempt from the fundamentals of nature. For a business to succeed, it must adapt to changing environments, consumer and client demands. The pandemic has tested all sectors of businesses - some have thrived and inevitably, some perished.

Our little big agency of big, bold dreamers has successfully weathered the storm in the face of the pandemic showing that we are not afraid of change. We listened to nature’s call and chose to adapt by taking advantage of the rental market and we secured a big move to our new premises at The Oval Office Park in Bryanston.

What was the reason behind the move?

The move to the new premises has always been a dream of our directors and in staying true to our motto – Dare to Dream – they managed to secure their dream location during turbulent times.

Our new office is crisp, fresh with a bold red colour popping throughout the office space illustrating that we are not afraid. Our power comes from being brave and always pursuing excellence even in tough situations. Our evolutionary move lent to the creativity within the team due to the flexibility to work in a different space overlooking a lush lawn with sweeping views of the cityscape in the background.


What did we accomplish with the move and how does it complement our future plans?

Life and business are all about innovation and progress and just like a fresh coat of paint – the move provided a new perspective, allowing for fresh, creative juices after a tough year.

As the saying goes: location, location, location. Our new premises are central and easily accessible by clients, right off the N1 and William Nicol Drive.

For more information on Wetpaint, our integrated marketing and advertising services, and how to join us on our evolution, contact us today!

Wetpaint
Bold, fearless and intentional! We are brand mechanics that work across all mediums developing cutting-edge work that cultivates a brands' full potential by driving differentiation, generating growth and conquering the competition. We Are The Little Big Agency
Comment

Related

WetpaintTaking on the local leg of a global campaign, Wetpaint teams up with Diesel19 Dec 2017
WetpaintTwenty years later, the Wetpaint odyssey continues7 Nov 2017
WetpaintDigital Assets empowering Wetpaint's SEO24 Oct 2017

News


Show more
Let's do Biz