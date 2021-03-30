The Immortal Award 2021 calls for entries

The path to immortality begins again today as The Immortal Awards announces its call for entries for the 2021 competition. The entry system is now open and Little Black Book members can make their submissions until 10 September 2021.
With no confusing categories or chunky entrance fees, The Immortal Awards are simply about celebrating the best creative work in the world. The entry process has been redesigned for this year’s competition, making it easier than ever for Little Black Book members to submit their free entries.
Having successfully taken last year’s judging sessions online, the Immortal Awards will once again be hosting a series of virtual judging sessions at the end of the year to determine 2021’s winners.
The Immortal Awards expanded in 2020 with a series of regional competitions in which regional work was judged by dedicated regional juries. The competitions, which cover North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, proved a huge success and return this year.
The best work from each region will receive finalist status and qualify for the final, global round of judging. A hand-picked grand jury, composed of jurors from each regional jury, will decide which projects – if any – will receive an Immortal Award or a Commendation in November.
Paul Monan, awards director, says: “For three years we’ve worked tirelessly on growing the Immortal Awards, always with the belief that the industry needed something different. The last year threw a lot at everyone but throughout we saw a desire to celebrate the great creative work from the previous 12 months. Ultimately, we saw an incredible 50% increase in entries last year, with work coming from 52 countries, more than we’ve ever had. We safely moved the awards online and, as jury rooms became jury Zooms, watched our jurors passionately debating each and every project as they would in a normal jury room. We can’t wait to do it all again this year and showcase the very best creativity from all corners of the world.”
Entries into The Immortal Awards will be accepted until 10 September 2021. All entries must be made for a commissioning client, and must have first aired, broadcast, displayed, launched or published between 1 September 2020 and 31 August 2021.
Every member of LBB is entitled to up to five entries, depending on their membership tier. This year, Bronze members receive one entry, Silver members will receive two entries and Gold members will receive five entries.
Key dates to note
- Entries open: Monday, 29 March 2021
- Deadline: Friday, 10 September 2021
- Online Judging: Monday, 20 September - Friday, 1 October 2021
- LATAM Judging: Tuesday, 12 October 2021
- North America Judging: Friday, 15 October 2021
- MEA Judging: Tuesday, 19 October 2021
- Asia Pacific Judging: Friday, 22 October 2021
- Europe Judging: Thursday, 4 November 2021
- Global Shortlist Announced: Monday, 16 November 2021
- Final Round of Judging: Thursday, 18 November 2021
- Winners Announced: Week of 30 November 2021
For more, go to https://www.lbbonline.com/immortals