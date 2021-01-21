Advertising Company news South Africa

Joe Public United welcomes the Cell C account to its stable

21 Jan 2021
Issued by: Joe Public United
Joe Public United is proud to welcome mobile operator Cell C to its stable. The agency is looking forward to developing a partnership that will assist in growing the Cell C brand to the next level. Joe Public United has been appointed as the lead agency and will be delivering a fully integrated service.
“We are excited to begin this journey with Joe Public United and are looking at finding meaningful ways to grow our brand. In selecting a partner, we looked not only to work with the best strategically-minded business partners, but also the best creative minds in the industry. We found this rare mix in Joe Public United,” said Hazel Chimhandamba, executive head of marketing at Cell C.

Joe Public United is equally excited by the challenge of partnering with Cell C in its growth ambitions. The agency group’s full-service offering is ideally placed to service the many facets of the brand’s integrated account. In doing so, Joe Public United relishes the opportunity to optimise Cell C communications with effective creative solutions, based on rigorous, insight-driven strategies that deliver on Cell C’s business objectives

“An important aspect of the partnership is that Cell C and Joe Public United have a purpose-led approach and a people-centred philosophy in common. This was evident in the pitch strategy and creative that was presented by the agency, and played an important role in why we chose to work with Joe Public,” said Chimhandama.

“If you wake a Joe Publican in the middle of the night and ask them what our purpose is, they’ll say, ‘the growth of our people, clients and country’, without batting an eyelid. And having an opportunity to apply our growth purpose to Cell C’s business when their drive is to place both their staff and their customers at the centre of what they do complements our philosophy perfectly,” said Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director of Joe Public Johannesburg.

“Covid-19 has indeed placed an untold strain on us all, but keeping people and their growth at the top of our minds will continue to see us weathering the storm with direction and purpose – now with a new like-minded partner at our side,” Ngobese concluded.

Joe Public United
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
