Last chance to apply for 2021 MultiChoice bursary programme

21 Jan 2021
Bursaries worth R26 million are still available to 236 students in tertiary education this year, courtesy of MultiChoice South Africa.
© ximagination – 123RF.com

The company is making higher learning a reality for students in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, Broadcasting, Media, Film & Television, Human Resources, Finance, Economics, Law, Communications, UI/UX/CX Design, Consumer Insights and Advertising.

“We believe investing in these fields of study is critical for the future of our industry and our country,” says MultiChoice SA’s CEO, Nyiko Shiburi. “We are excited to provide access to the necessary resources for these future leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to thrive and flourish in fulfilling their highest potential.”

The MultiChoice bursaries programme enables students to focus on their studies without financial stress, as they go beyond tuition fees to cover registration fees, accommodation, and a living allowance for the year.

Applications


Applicants must be South African, and registered at a recognised South African institution of higher learning for an undergraduate or post-graduate degree up to the Masters’ level. They must also meet the academic performance requirements of a 65% or higher aggregate mark in their previous year of study.

The bursaries will be awarded for the 2021 academic year only. They may be renewed, based on the availability of funds and the student’s academic performance.

Applications close on 31 January 2021. For more information on the MultiChoice Bursary Scheme, and to apply, visit www.multichoice.com/careers/bursary-program/
