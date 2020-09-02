Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Penquin wins Bravo Group's Grafton Everest account

2 Sep 2020
Issued by: Penquin
The Johannesburg-based marketing agency, Penquin, is thrilled to announce the family favourite lounge brand, Grafton Everest, as the newest account to join its stable. The month-long closed pitch process saw six agencies go toe-to-toe for the prestigious account housed under the Bravo Group.
Left to right: Brandon De Souza; Elizma Keyter; Nkaroleng Matjie; Thando Mxosa; Ryan Nofal; Amy Whittam; Melissa Mays; Tshiamo Tana; David Doubell

Grafton Everest is one of the distinguished brands within the Bravo Group. The group’s brands are all familiar household names that many South Africans would have grown up with, such as Alpine Lounge, La-Z-Boy, Milano Décor, Gommagomma, Sealy, Slumberland, Edblo and King Koil. Penquin is honoured to be representing one of the most loved ones.

The proudly South African brand, Grafton Everest, opened its doors in 1953 and since became synonymous with quality, style, comfort and durability in lounge furniture. The brand prides itself on manufacturing all its furniture on local soil from its plant in Durban. The current Grafton Everest master craftsmen have over 20 years of experience and adhere to strict standards. Their passion is evident in the meticulous attention to detail and natural knack for design. The above is some of the main reasons why Grafton Everest is a recognisable and trusted name in households across South Africa.

The Penquin team, who is equally passionate about their craft, attention to detail; and boasting decades of experience, will be responsible for the brand’s strategic direction, digital campaign buying, social media accounts, creative elements and all production needs.

“The agency’s team hugely impressed us with their understanding of the Grafton Everest brand and the vision they saw for it going forward. It’s great to work with a team who is as passionate as we are for lounge furniture and, I have no doubt, we have a winning partnership,” said Amy Whittam, marketing executive at the Bravo Group.

Penquin is a B-BBEE level 2 results-driven integrated marketing agency that offers a 360° solution to brands, which includes design, strategy, traditional and digital media buying, social media management, inbound marketing, event management and production.

“Pitching in person gave us the winning edge,” commented Ryan Nofal, acting MD at Penquin, when asked what their biggest differentiator was from the other agencies. “Being in the same room as the brand’s team enabled us to start forming a relationship between the brand and the agency.”

Deep connections and a full understanding of a clients’ business is incredibly important to Penquin that was built on long-term relationships. From Suzuki, that’s been with them since launching their automobile division into South Africa in 2008, to Microsoft being part of the stable for 10 years.

“We welcome Grafton Everest to the Penquin family with excitement,” said Nofal. “The team is ready to take the brand to new heights.”

