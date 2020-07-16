RIP: Creative Circle posts tribute to Mike Ellman-Brown

View this post on Instagram

The Creative Circle is sad to have lost one of South Africa’s enduring (and endearing) Creative Directors, Mike Ellman-Brown, after succumbing to cancer last month. Mike worked with the BBDO network for 12 years, the McCann-Erickson group for 15 years and ran his own agency, Switch, for the remainder of his career until he retired in 2014. Mike was not only a great Creative Director, much revered and trusted by loyal local and international clients for his creative and strategic understanding, his ability to view a 'bigger picture' and his patience and honesty, but he was also someone who took the development of younger talent under his watch with great zest and care. He was known fondly for his mismatched socks, his unwavering positivity and always responding "Fab!" when asked how he was. Mike, Rest In Peace.