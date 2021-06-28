Cannes Lions
Covid-19
#CannesLions2021: SA bags more Lions
Cannes Lions concluded with its awards shows, streaming live from Cannes, on 25 June 2021. Winners of the Craft Track and Entertainment Track, in partnership with Unity, The Brand Experience and Activation Lions, Creative Business Transformation Lions, Creative eCommerce Lions, Creative Effectiveness Lions, Mobile Lions, Innovation Lions, and Radio & Audio Lions have been announced, and Taiwan is awarded its first Grand Prix.
South Africa have scooped up 1 Gold Entertainment Lion, 2 Silver Film Craft Lions & 2 Bronze Lions (1 Creative Effectiveness Lion & 1 Digital Craft Lion).
TBWA Hunt Lascaris, Johannesburg picked up three Lions for their Hype Magazine Blame No More Rape Victim campaign. This campaign was awarded 1 Gold Entertainment Lion in the category Fiction Film (up to 5 minutes), 2 Silver Film Craft Lions
Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg for scooped a Bronze Creative Effectiveness Lion for their Huggies ‘The World’s First Baby Marathon’ campaign in the category Consumer durables.
Grey South Africa, Johannesburg won another Bronze award for their Savanna Cider #DecoloniseAutocorrect campaign. They scooped up a Bronze Digital Craft Lion in the Native & Built-in Feature Integration category.
The Digital Craft Lions which award technological artistry received 703 entries and awarded 25 Lions: 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 11 Bronze. The jury gave the Grand Prix to Epic Games, Inc., Cary, USA, for ‘Astronomical’ a one of a kind musical journey that featured Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track, built from the ground up in Fortnite.
The Film Craft Lions, celebrating onscreen artistry, received 1,994 entries. The jury chose to award 65 Lions, 9 Gold, 24 Silver and 31 Bronze. The Grand Prix was presented to Chelsea Pictures, Los Angeles, USA / AMV BBDO, London, UK, for ‘#WombStories’, the campaign for Libresse that gave a voice to the unseen, unspoken and unknown truths about the physical experiences of women everywhere.
In the Entertainment Lions, creativity that turns content into culture is honoured. 856 entries were received, and the jury awarded 36 Lions: 5 Gold, 11 Silver and 18 Bronze. Two Grands Prix were awarded: ‘In love we trust’, from dentsumcgarrybowen, Taipei City, Taiwan, whose film for Sinyi Reality encouraged young people to overcome their fear of commitment and seek lasting love, was awarded Taiwan’s first Grand Prix. Jury President Jae Goodman, CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), praised it for taking the ‘long view’, saying “This is about shifting culture in a direction that ultimately helps the brand and business. It is really hard not to reward and award something that does all of those things at the same time and does them so beautifully and powerfully.”
The second Grand Prix in Entertainment went to 72andSunny Los Angeles, USA, for Match Group’s ‘Swipe Night’, an interactive experience within the Tinder app.
The Creative Effectiveness Lions that celebrate the measurable impact of creative work, received 141 entries and 11 Lions were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze. The Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix went to ‘Nike Crazy Dreams’ by Wieden+Kennedy, Portland for Nike.
South Africa's first Digital Craft Lion awarded to Grey Africa
Grey Africa and WPP-Liquid were recognised at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, receiving South Africa's first Digital Craft Lion for Savanna Cider's "Decolonise Autocorrect" creative campaign...
Grey Africa 3 days ago
Impact Track
The Creative Effectiveness Lions that celebrate the measurable impact of creative work, received 141 entries and 11 Lions were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze. The Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix went to ‘Nike Crazy Dreams’ by Wieden+Kennedy, Portland for Nike.
