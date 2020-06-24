Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

#CannesLions: The Lions Creativity Report of the decade

Cannes Lions has released its global rankings report, The Lions Creativity Report, which reviews ten years of data on winning and shortlisted work to recognise the most creative companies of the decade.

So far the Festival has revealed the following winners:

  • Regional Agency of the Decade – Middle East & Africa: VMLY&R Dubai née Y&R Dubai
  • Regional Agency of the Decade – Europe: adam&eveDDB London
  • Regional Agency of the Decade – Latin America: AlmapBBDO São Paulo
  • Regional Agency of the Decade – Pacific: Colenso BBDO Auckland

Check back to see award winners as they are announced throughout the week of Lions Live.

#LionsLive goes live with Cannes Lions MD Simon Cook

Cannes Lions global Lions Live streaming event went live yesterday, Monday, 22 June with MD Simon Cook in an interview with host Tina Daheley talking through the behind-the-scenes of what's been going on over the past few months, why they've decided to put this on and what to expect over the course of the week...

By Jessica Tennant 18 hours ago

