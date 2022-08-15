Industries

    Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup

    15 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Vicinity Media
    Relevance is key to the success of Caltex's Big Flex campaign. Fuel prices at an all-time high, Caltex cleverly utilised Vicinity's True Location data and 4D targeting technology to advertise their Big Flex competition to specific audiences and locations.
    Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup

    See how this resulted in stellar overall campaign performance, proving that the only 'flex' is the Caltex Big Flex!

    Click below for the full case study.

    Caltex Big Flex Case Study

    A special mention to the following people:

    Incubeta: Wendy Case (lead commercial consultant), Kevin Lewis (senior campaign manager), Sonet Geyer (head of Media Strategy and Planning), Lerato Makhutla (account director), Jonathan Fuchs (head of Search and Operational Lead), Tshepi Mofokeng (campaign manager)
    Vicinity Media: Dwane McCarthy (sales director), Dillon Jonker (campaign manager), Zoë Modlin (data strategist)

    Keep an eye out on all our platforms for next month’s winner.

    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.

