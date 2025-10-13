Zip Zap Circus and Freshlyground collaborate on Take Me Home

Audiences will be transported into a world of nostalgia, rhythm, wonder, and connection when Zip Zap Circus teams up with the South African band Freshlyground for Take Me Home. This once-in-a-lifetime stage production fuses circus artistry with live music.

Image supplied

Take Me Home brings together the acrobatics and choreography of Zip Zap’s seasoned performers with Freshlyground’s vibrant sound.

This unique collaboration celebrates connection and belonging, offering audiences a rare opportunity to see some of South Africa’s finest circus talent and musicians share one stage.

“Freshlyground’s music has always carried the nation’s spirit of unity and joy,” says Laurence Estève, Zip Zap’s Co-founder and CEO.

“Bringing their sound into the world of circus performance elevates the show into something magical. It is an explosion of true South African energy, artistry, and heart.”

Blending African roots with contemporary flair, Freshlyground enters a bold new era with new lead vocalist Mbali Makhoba. With her rich, soulful vocals and magnetic stage presence, Makhoba adds a new dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Reimagined as a six-member ensemble, Freshlyground ignites the stage for us again, ready to delight long-time fans and win over new audiences.

A celebration for all audiences

Whether you’re a circus enthusiast, a music lover, or someone looking for an unforgettable cultural night out, Take Me Home offers something for everyone:

For Freshlyground fans, music lovers, and art enthusiasts alike, this is a chance to see the beloved band in a fresh, theatrical collaboration.



For schools, corporates, and community groups, this performance is an inspiring group outing, with bulk booking options available.



For donors and supporters: a showcase of the impact of Zip Zap’s youth programmes, featuring young and aspiring talent whose journeys are made possible through the organisation’s free social programmes.

The show will light up the Artscape Opera House from 14 – 16 November 2025, with five performances:

Friday 14 November, 7:30 PM



Saturday 15 November, 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM



Sunday 16 November, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Tickets for Take Me Home are available now through Webtickets.