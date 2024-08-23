Logistics & Transport Railway
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

7Colors CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Railway News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Zimbabwe taps private sector to boost freight rail capacity

    By Nelson Banya
    6 Sep 2024
    6 Sep 2024
    Zimbabwe's state-owned railway operator has opened its network to private companies, including South Africa's Grindrod, to boost freight volumes after years of underinvestment. The National Railways of Zimbabwe, which once transported 12 million tonnes of cargo annually at its peak in the 1990s, now handles less than 3 million tonnes due to a shortage of locomotives and poor infrastructure maintenance.
    Source: jplenio1 via
    Source: jplenio1 via Freepik

    The collapse also followed a sharp decline in agricultural and mineral output, triggered by the violent seizure of white-owned farms championed by Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe in 2000.

    However, mineral output is on the rebound, mainly driven by chrome and lithium demand from China.

    Chinese companies such as Tsingshan Holdings, Sinosteel, Sinomine, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Chengxin Lithium have in recent years established iron ore, steel, chrome and lithium operations in Zimbabwe.

    NRZ capacity constraints

    They export the minerals to China through Mozambique's ports, and the growing commodity export volumes exceed the NRZ's current capacity. The state-owned group is now looking to restore its capacity with the aid of private companies.

    "Last year we uplifted 2.8 million tonnes against the available business of 3 million tonnes," NRZ spokesperson Andrew Kunambura told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday, 4 September.

    "So these private companies are coming in with their locomotives and wagons to augment what we have."

    Grindrod, through its Zimbabwean subsidiary Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway, has deployed three locomotives and 150 wagons since March as part of the arrangement.

    The South African logistics company is positioning itself for freight rail partnerships in southern Africa as under-funded state-owned operators open up their creaking networks to private investors.

    Southern Africa's emerging rail opportunities

    The mineral-rich region holds some of the world's biggest deposits of copper and lithium, needed for cleaner energy, and is seeing growth in new mining projects which require expanded rail capacity.

    Grindrod has restructured its rail business to take advantage of emerging market opportunities in the region, CEO Xolani Mbambo told analysts last week.

    The company has recently agreed on a partnership with the DRC's inland railway company and says it is ready to partner with South Africa's Transnet, which also plans to open up its network to private players.

    Read more: Railway, logistics industry, logistics and transport, Nelson Banya
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz