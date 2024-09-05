Logistics & Transport Section
    Cloudy Deliveries wins DHL GIBS Route to Market Challenge 2024

    5 Sep 2024
    Colin Mkosi, the founder of Cloudy Deliveries, has emerged as the winner of the DHL GIBS Route to Market Challenge 2024. The business offers last-mile delivery services primarily in township markets by using bicycles to fulfil deliveries from local restaurants, supermarkets and other stores. This exceptional business has demonstrated remarkable vision and potential, earning the opportunity to explore potential supply chain integration and partnership with DHL Express SSA.
    Source: Supplied | Cloudy Deliveries' Collin Mkosi
    Source: Supplied | Cloudy Deliveries' Collin Mkosi

    The business has shown significant potential and will now explore supply chain integration and partnership opportunities with DHL Express SSA.

    The challenge held in partnership with Raizcorp, identifies innovative, high-potential businesses with the capacity to positively impact South Africa.

    Support for emerging businesses

    The challenge is designed to support and elevate emerging businesses in the logistics industry. The competition, which was launched this year, offers participants invaluable mentorship and learning, as well as opportunities to connect with industry leaders and explore strategic partnerships.

    'This competition aligns closely to one of the key priorities in our business, the development of SMEs in Sub-Saharan Africa," says Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express SSA. "We want to make a tangible difference in the winners’ businesses – to ensure they grow sustainably by connecting people and improving lives."

    This challenge is pivotal for emerging businesses seeking to break into the logistics industry. By offering mentorship, exposure to key decision-makers, and a pathway to integration with a major player like DHL, the competition serves as a launchpad for transformative growth and innovation in the healthcare sector.

    "Winning the DHL GIBS Route to Market Challenge 2024 has been a remarkable achievement, especially since it’s the first of its kind," says Mkosi. "This competition opens doors for businesses like mine to form partnerships with major players in the logistics industry, offering significant growth opportunities."

    The top five contestants received guidance from Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) experts on positioning their businesses for growth and pitching to funders and partners. They were then given the chance to test their skills with proposals to a panel of experienced business leaders, including Hennie Heymans (DHL Express), Allon Raiz (Raizcorp), Anthony Beckley (DHL Express), Thulani Nala (DHL Express) and Dr Faith Mashele (GIBS). The top three businesses then advanced to in-depth interviews, where they showcased their potential to integrate with DHL’s supply chain and forge meaningful partnerships.

