TNPA completes R1bn tugboat investment for Port of East London

The Port of East London has received two new tugboats, completing Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA) R1bn Marine Fleet Renewal Programme. This investment aims to improve tugboat availability and enhance shipping operations, supporting efficiency and growth at the port.

Source: Transnet National Ports Authority

TNPA’s Marine Fleet Renewal Programme, which is a key element of the Transnet Recovery Plan, is critical in driving shipping efficiencies and reliability, whilst positioning the ports as competitive and a catalyst for economic growth. Tugs are designed to provide marine services including safe navigation of vessels, pilotage, towage and waterside pollution combat.

Enhanced shipping operations

The two tugboats (tugs) delivered by Damen Shipyards Cape Town replace the existing tug fleet that has reached its operational lifespan at the Port of East London. The latest tugs comprising modern technology solutions are built with an azimuth stern drive and have an improved bollard pull of 60 tonnes compared to the 43-tonne bollard pull on the existing tugs.

The procurement of the tugs serves as a catalyst for the Port of East London’s expansion plan. The plan includes the deepening and strengthening of the port’s automotive berth to address berthing challenges. The project hit a significant milestone in November 2023 with the commencement of the concrete works package. Once completed, the port will be able to simultaneously berth two larger vessels with a ripple effect on increased volume throughput, a welcomed development for the port and the Eastern Cape province.

Also included in the river port’s expansion plan is the delivery of two Jib Cranes for the port's dry dock facility, which will increase the ship repair facility’s capacity and volume throughput in the 2024/25 financial year.

The advanced features of the two new tugs will enable the port to respond to the anticipated shipping and volume demands.

Commitment to growth and investment

“The journey towards the full recovery of Transnet lies in our commitment to growth and investing in fit-for-purpose equipment. This acquisition is a crucial investment towards creating a sustainable port system and will enable the execution of strategic projects currently underway at

the Port of East London,” said Transnet Board Chairperson, Andile Sangqu during the tug naming and christening ceremony held at the Port of East London today.

At the Christening Ceremony, tug Lentswe meaning the voice of sailors was unveiled by Transnet Board Member, Boitumelo Sedupane in her role as the tug’s Lady Sponsor, while tug Kganya “light”, symbolising guidance in the safe navigation of vessels, was revealed and christened by TNPA Board Member Valda Gossman. The names were chosen through a naming competition run among TNPA employees.

The two tugs are in addition to five tugs which were delivered at the Port of Durban last month.

“We are proud to have delivered these tugboats for TNPA. The vessels represent a substantial investment in our maritime infrastructure and will contribute to local job creation and skills development as DSCT will provide all operational support, including spares, repairs, and services. Through a centralised system the vessel will provide data-driven insight for timely information on ship operations”, said Sefale Montsi, director at Damen Shipyards Cape Town.